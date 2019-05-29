Memorial Day Sales Expected to Boost New Vehicle Sales in May, Forecasts Edmunds

Although May auto sales are expected to fall short year-over-year, analysts predict a SAAR of at least 17 million for the second time in 2019 thanks to automakers, dealers extending holiday incentives

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds forecast that 1,551,643 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in May for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.0 million. This reflects a 15.9% increase in sales from April 2019, but a 2.2% decrease from May 2018.

"Dealers piled on the incentives and rolled out the barbecue grills this Memorial Day weekend to lure in shoppers and it looks like it did the trick," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "Good deals have been tougher to come by this year due to higher interest rates and rising prices, so it makes sense that shoppers would pounce on the chance for a steal."

Edmunds analysts note that while the May sales rebound is a positive sign for the industry, it's likely not the start of an ongoing trend.

"It's going to be an up and down year," Acevedo noted. "Automakers are still figuring out how to balance supply with declining demand, but incentive budgets aren't big enough for dealers to offer deep discounts on a consistent basis. And when those bargains go away, so do the shoppers."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER






Sales Volume

May 2019 Forecast

May 2018

April 2019

Change from May 2018

Change from April 2019

GM*

259,666

265,030

231,000

-2.0%

12.4%

Ford*

230,946

240,679

194,000

-4.0%

19.0%

Toyota

214,637

215,321

183,866

-0.3%

16.7%

Fiat Chrysler

198,944

214,294

172,900

-7.2%

15.1%

Honda

148,355

153,069

125,775

-3.1%

18.0%

Hyundai/Kia

127,938

125,518

108,410

1.9%

18.0%

Nissan

122,829

131,832

95,698

-6.8%

28.4%

VW/Audi

49,408

50,526

46,333

-2.2%

6.6%

Tesla

13,570

-

-

-

-

Industry

1,551,643

1,586,902

1,339,102

-2.2%

15.9%


*

GM sales totals for May 2018 are estimated, GM & Ford sales totals for April 2019 are estimated

**

NOTE: May 2019 had 26 selling days, May 2018 had 26 and April 2019 had 25.

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 13.8 million vehicles in May 2019, with fleet transactions accounting for 18.9% of total sales. An estimated 3.4 million used vehicles will be sold in May 2019, for a SAAR of 39.2 million (compared to 3.5 million — or a SAAR of 39.1 million — in April).

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER






Market Share

May 2019 Forecast

May 2018

April 2019

Change from May 2018

Change from April 2019

GM*

16.7%

16.7%

17.3%

0.0%

-0.6%

Ford*

14.9%

15.2%

14.6%

-0.3%

0.3%

Toyota

13.8%

13.6%

13.7%

0.3%

0.1%

Fiat Chrysler

12.8%

13.5%

12.9%

-0.7%

-0.1%

Honda

9.6%

9.6%

9.4%

-0.1%

0.2%

Hyundai/Kia

8.2%

7.9%

8.1%

0.3%

0.1%

Nissan

7.9%

8.3%

7.1%

-0.4%

0.8%

VW/Audi

3.2%

3.2%

3.5%

0.0%

-0.3%

Tesla

0.9%

-

-

-

-

