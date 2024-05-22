Memorial Day Travelers Could Save Millions by Filling Up with Unleaded 88 (E15)

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, AAA projects 38.4 million drivers will hit the road over the holiday, the second-highest travel forecast for the holiday since the organization began tracking in 2000. Based on this data, Growth Energy, the nation's largest biofuel trade association, estimates that U.S. consumers would collectively save up to $115 million in fuel costs this weekend by choosing Unleaded 88 (E15) —a fuel blend made with 15% bioethanol.

"This summer, drivers across the country can save big money with lower-carbon Unleaded 88," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "As we kick off the summer driving season, we encourage motorists to take advantage of the deep cost savings and environmental benefits of this engine smart, earth kind fuel option."

Thanks to the Biden administration's recent announcement of a waiver protecting year-round access to the higher biofuel blend, motorists looking to save money at the pump can fuel up with a lower-carbon option that's also more affordable than standard fuel. In fact, last summer consumers saved 15 to 30 cents per gallon on average at the more-than 3,400 gas stations nationwide that offer E15, also branded as Unleaded 88 (UNL88).

"The summer travel season has the potential to be an expensive period for many Americans, spending money on lodging, meals, and activities," added Skor. "Fortunately, thanks to the affordable and homegrown renewable fuel options generated by American farmers and biofuel producers, consumers have access to E15, which is more affordable and widely available."

Apart from the cost savings, E15 also offers an immediate opportunity to cut carbon emissions by as much as 17.62 million tons. It can be used in 96 percent of vehicles on the road today and contributes to cleaner air, reducing smog-forming pollutants and lowering emissions of particulate matter up to 50 percent compared to gasoline.

Travelers can plan their road trip and locate gas stations selling Unleaded 88 (E15) and other ethanol blends using the Get Biofuel Fuel Finder. To date, Americans have driven more than 100 billion miles on Unleaded 88.

