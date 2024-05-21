Memorial Health System first in the State of Mississippi to Digitize and Streamline Organ and Tissue Donor Referrals to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency

Oracle Health and InVita Healthcare Technologies' iReferral℠ API enables a secure electronic hospital-to-OPO referral process.

GULFPORT, Miss., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memorial Health System (MHS) partnered with InVita Healthcare Technologies (InVita), Oracle Health, and Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) serving most of the state of Mississippi, to automate and enhance the organ and tissue donation process. The collaboration launched the healthcare interoperability platform iReferral℠ at two MHS facilities on May 1, 2024.

iReferral℠ allows clinical users of the Oracle Health Electronic Health Record system to electronically refer patients who are potential organ and/or tissue donors to InVita's iTransplant℠ System utilized by MORA. iReferral℠ replaces the prior time-intensive and manual telephonic donor referral process and allows the MHS providers and nurses to focus more time on clinical care while improving compliance with federal requirements regarding donation and transplantation.

"Through our pioneering collaboration with InVita Healthcare Technologies, Oracle Health, and the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, Memorial is proud to lead the way in revolutionizing the organ and tissue donation process in Mississippi," said Memorial Health System Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Mary Brobst, MSN, RN. "With the launch of iReferral℠, we're not just streamlining operations; we're honoring the gift of life, ensuring every opportunity for patients to become donors while allowing our dedicated healthcare professionals to focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional care."

"When it comes to organ donation, every second counts, yet the process has remained unnecessarily cumbersome and time intensive," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences and former administrator to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. "Together with Memorial Health System and InVita, we are automating and accelerating donor referrals to help save lives with a secure, open, and connected health ecosystem that empowers teams to provide the best care for their patients."

With more than 100,000 patients on the nation's transplant list awaiting a life-saving organ, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations mandate hospitals refer all potential organ and tissue donors to their federally designated OPO. With each donor having the ability to save up to eight (8) lives through organ transplantation and enhance over seventy-five (75) or more through tissue donation, every donation opportunity and donor referral is of critical importance.

"We are excited to be working with Memorial to roll out the first iReferral℠ launch in our service area. We believe this will be a great asset in its ability to ease the burden on our healthcare providers while allowing MORA to maximize its impact on those waiting on a lifesaving transplant," said Haratio Keys, Director of Hospital Development for MORA.

"Congratulations to our partners at MORA and to Memorial Health on being first in the State," said Wade Liu, Chief Product Officer of InVita Healthcare Technologies. "We are proud to support the critical work of donation and transplantation through the implementation of iReferral℠ to ensure every family has the opportunity to donate and save lives."

About MHS | wearememorial.com

Memorial Health System has been serving the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 1946. Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, Memorial is a not-for-profit medical complex jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and Harrison County. Memorial includes two hospitals licensed for 328 beds, a state-designated Level II Trauma Center, two nursing centers, four outpatient surgery centers, satellite outpatient diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, and more than 100 Memorial Physician Clinics. Memorial offers several of the region's most comprehensive clinical programs and medical specialties unique to the area, including the Coast's only Level III Neonatal ICU and Mississippi's first nationally-certified Primary Stroke Center. Visit wearememorial.com to learn more.

About MORA | msora.org

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to save and improve lives through the gift of organ, eye, and tissue donation. At present, approximately 1,300 Mississippians and 100,000+ Americans need an organ transplant to survive. A new patient is added to the national transplant waiting list every 8 minutes and an average of 16 people die each day awaiting a lifesaving transplant that never comes. One organ donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can save or improve the lives of 75 recipients or more. Registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor can be done online in less than two minutes at www.RegisterMe.org.

About Oracle | oracle.com/health

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About InVita Healthcare Technologies | invitahealth.com

InVita provides mission-critical and chain-of-custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic, and community care environments. InVita's solutions streamline clinical workflows, optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across donation and transplantation, blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita continues to expand the iReferral℠ and iTransplant℠ platforms supporting nearly 75% of all OPOs in the United States and used by more than 15,000 medical professionals across more than 100 organ, tissue, eye, and birth tissue organizations around the world.

SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies