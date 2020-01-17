Memorial Hermann Appoints Erin Asprec as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

"The future of healthcare is creating value for consumers, and Memorial Hermann is making intentional and strategic steps in that direction," said Memorial Hermann President & CEO David Callender, MD. "Adapting to a service line operating model will enable us to create exceptional experiences while delivering safe, high-quality, cost-effective care that is coordinated and seamless across the care continuum. I can't think of a better person to direct this effort than Erin, a talented and trusted leader who is known for her ability to partner with clinical leaders under a common vision and bring innovative consumer-focused solutions to the organization."

For more than 15 years, Asprec has held integral roles within the Memorial Hermann Health System, including key leadership positions—most recently as Chief of Acute Care Services and Chief Transformation Officer, guiding the strategic, operational and financial management of Memorial Hermann's extensive network of care delivery sites.

"I am profoundly touched by this appointment and proud to help shepherd this significant and essential transformation for our System," said Asprec. "Memorial Hermann has always been at the forefront of industry changes, and this transition to expand value-based care in Houston exemplifies our continued commitment to improving the health of the communities we serve. I look forward to helping Memorial Hermann fulfill its vision for the future and set new standards for healthcare here and beyond."

Asprec has been recognized by the Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's "Women Who Mean Business" and selected among the "Most Powerful and Influential Women in Texas" by the National Diversity Council, among other honors. She is a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Texas Hospital Association, and has served in several healthcare and community board capacities. She holds a master's degree in Healthcare Administration from St. Louis University.

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining healthcare for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 27,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 300 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization , 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 112 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing more than $588 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs . Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Williams

kathryn.williams@memorialhermann.org

713.242.2397

SOURCE Memorial Hermann

Related Links

http://www.memorialhermann.org

