"We are proud of the remarkable work by our Information Systems Division (ISD) to develop and implement innovative solutions that advance our commitment to provide the community with safe, high-quality care," said David Bradshaw, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer. "By embracing health IT and utilizing data, we have been able to directly benefit our patients by improving patient outcomes and enhancing the patient experience as a whole. We are so honored to be recognized for this work."

Over the years, Memorial Hermann has rolled out several key initiatives that rely on data and IT interventions to create a high-reliability culture at the bedside. These include clinical decision support (CDS) alerts to identify 'good catches' and change the course of therapy for patients, using data to prevent ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and creating documentation bundles aimed at driving best practices to prevent central line-associated blood stream infections (CLABSIs).

"HIMSS is proud to recognize Memorial Hermann as a Davies Award recipient for improving the care outcomes and safety of their patients enabled through the innovative use of information and technology," said Jonathan French, CPHIMS, senior director of quality and patient safety initiatives at HIMSS.

Media Contact:

Rhiannon Collette // 713.242.4782

rhiannon.collette@memorialhermann.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorial-hermann-earns-national-health-it-award-300624595.html

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System

Related Links

http://www.memorialhermann.org/

