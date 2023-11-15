Memorial Hermann-GoHealth is now Houston's largest urgent care network

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care has tripled its footprint in the last 12 months and is now Greater Houston's largest urgent and on-demand care network.

Monday, Memorial Hermann-GoHealth opened its 29th location as three Prime Urgent Care locations transitioned to the network. Memorial Hermann-GoHealth's accelerated growth is a significant investment in bringing quality, connected care to all Houstonians, whether in a conveniently located neighborhood center or virtually throughout the state of Texas.

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care Triples Houston Footprint

"After joining forces in 2022, Memorial Hermann-GoHealth has focused on expanding convenient access to high quality, affordable care in the Greater Houston area. Today, we deliver effortless and connected health care experiences and serve as the physical and virtual front door to the vast health resources and expertise found throughout the Memorial Hermann Health System," said Manny Singh, market president for Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care. "We will continue to invest in the well-being of our communities by rising to meet Houstonians' health care needs."

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth centers are open throughout Greater Houston, from Willis to Webster and from Katy to Kingwood. They provide community members a more affordable choice for high-quality and efficient care outside of higher-cost settings such as emergency rooms.

They also provide personalized and connected care through integrated electronic medical records and access to Memorial Hermann's robust network, which regularly earns regional and national recognition for excellence in quality, safety, research and innovation.

"These centers provide Houston-area residents with an affordable option for safe and efficient health care close to home," said Dr. Michael Bublewicz, chief medical officer of emergency medicine and urgent care at Memorial Hermann. "Memorial Hermann's commitment to delivering high-quality care coupled with GoHealth's advanced technology and expertise in urgent care provides patients of all ages with the best possible health care experience."

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth's centers are located in busy retail hubs with easy access and parking, reaching customers where they live, work and play. The newest centers are:

Pearland

In The Crossing at 288 shopping center, next to Floor Gallery

2510 Smith Ranch Road, Suite 102

Pearland, TX 77584

Sugar Land – Riverpark Shopping Center

Located in the Riverpark Shopping Center, next to Chick-fil-A

20022 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Missouri City

Located on Highway 6 in the retail center, near Elite RX Pharmacy

8035 Highway 6, Suite 170

Missouri City, TX 77459

Maneesh Mehra, founder of Prime Urgent Care, said, "Patients will find many of the same friendly faces and the customer-first experience they've come to know and trust. Now, they'll also benefit from the innovative and connected care experience Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care offers."

The new centers are open 365 days a year, including holidays. They offer patients ages 6 months and older a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions, including on-site X-ray services, testing for upper respiratory infections like COVID-19 and RSV, and flu vaccines.

Patients can walk into any Memorial Hermann-GoHealth center or use Memorial Hermann-GoHealth's online "save-a-spot" tool to save time by securing their spot in line, checking in and completing registration before arriving.

For details about all Memorial Hermann-GoHealth locations, visit gothealthuc.com/memorialhermann.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth is an on-demand consumer-centric care platform that serves as the digital and physical front door to the health care ecosystem. Through our partnerships with market-leading health systems and our technology-enabled and data-driven approach, we aim to provide timely, accessible and high-quality on-demand care to patients, both virtually and in person. GoHealth operates over 250 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan and Hudson Valley area; the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington, metropolitan area; the San Francisco Bay Area; Hartford and Southeastern Connecticut; Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Northwest and Central Arkansas; Delaware and Maryland; the greater Detroit, Michigan metropolitan area; the greater Houston, Texas metropolitan area and Northern Virginia. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $212 billion of assets under management.

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our more than 6,600 active medical staff and 33,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest nonprofit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 116 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

SOURCE Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care