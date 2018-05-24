Memorial Hermann Health System Announces Leadership Changes

Dean will be succeeded by Greg Haralson, SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, who has been named the new SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann-TMC. In this position, Haralson will lead operations at the System's flagship campus.

Haralson will be replaced by Malisha Patel, VP of Operations at Memorial Hermann Southwest, who will assume the role of SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Southwest Hospitals, where she will oversee care provided to residents of Southwest Harris and Fort Bend counties.

"During their tenures with our organization, each of these executives have demonstrated remarkable leadership capabilities, inspiring and engaging their employees to reach above and beyond to deliver the utmost in safe, high-quality care rooted in our promise to advance the health and wellness of Greater Houston," said Chuck Stokes, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "Their commitment to our patients, physician partners, employees and the organization as a whole has been paramount in helping Memorial Hermann achieve several notable successes, including national recognition for our care and operational excellence."

The announcements underscore Memorial Hermann's efforts to nourish and develop strong leadership talent within the organization.

Dean's extensive experience managing finances for healthcare institutions is a strategically important skillset for navigating this period of unprecedented change within the industry. After serving in key leadership roles overseeing fiscal operations for several hospitals across the country, Dean joined Memorial Hermann-TMC in 2013 as CFO, where he worked to optimize financial outcomes and achieve operational successes. In 2015, he was promoted to CEO, a role in which he oversaw day-to-day operations, fostered a culture of innovation, promoted initiatives aimed at patient safety and the patient experience and executed upon the TMC's strategic vision and plans for the campus as it continues to grow and renovate through the Breaking New Ground project.

Haralson, who joined Memorial Hermann in 2012, has played an integral role in helping the System expand its footprint and transform its operations to better serve its patient population. He oversaw Memorial Hermann Sugar Land's unprecedented construction of a six-story, 155,000 square-foot patient tower, in addition to a 100,000 square-foot medical plaza. He also guided the campus to the 2016 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for performance excellence. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land was the first Houston-area healthcare organization to earn the distinction. Since being named CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest last year, in addition to Sugar Land, Haralson has been overseeing the Southwest campus's journey to earn Level II trauma verification from the American College of Surgeons.

Patel, who joined Memorial Hermann in 2007, brings to her new role a wealth of experience at both campuses, where she has had operational and business development responsibility for clinical and non-clinical departments. In her current role, she has successfully led strategic planning and key operational improvements, and with Haralson, has advanced the Southwest campus on its Level II trauma verification journey. At Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, she worked in tandem with Haralson on the $93 million expansion project and its Baldrige achievement.

