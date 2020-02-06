Memorial Hermann Health System Appoints Angela A. Shippy, M.D., FACP, FHM to Senior Vice President, Chief Medical & Quality Officer

"For the past five years, Dr. Shippy has served as Chief Quality Officer, successfully shepherding our System's exceptional quality and safety programs," said Dr. Jamie McCarthy, EVP, Chief Physician Executive at Memorial Hermann. "She is a proven leader and her team's tireless dedication to championing high quality care, patient safety and quality improvement programs has fostered a system of care that ensures timely, accurate, safe and effective treatments."

In her expanded role as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical & Quality Officer, Dr. Shippy will continue to be responsible for clinical quality, patient safety, infection prevention, registry reporting, clinical quality review, quality data management and high reliability across Memorial Hermann's care delivery sites, which includes 17* hospitals. She also will continue to lead the System's lab and pharmacy departments while commencing dyad partnerships with operational leadership in support of clinical operations across the enterprise.

"I am incredibly proud of the high-reliability culture we've built that puts patient safety at the core of everything we do," said Dr. Shippy. "While we've made tremendous strides to eliminate known healthcare hazards, there is more to be done and I'm honored to continue work that will ensure value-based care across the continuum for the benefit of our patients and their families."

Prior to Memorial Hermann, Dr. Shippy served as HCA's Gulf Coast Division Chief Medical Officer, where she was the primary liaison between the physician and administrative teams at the Division's ten hospitals. Before HCA, she served as Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital in The Texas Medical Center where she practiced as a Hospitalist and Associate Chair of the Hospitalist Section. Dr. Shippy completed her medical training at The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston and undergraduate studies at Texas A&M University.

Dr. Shippy was recognized by the Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's "Women Who Mean Business" and has served on a number of community councils and committees, including chair of the Texas Hospital Association Quality and Patient Safety Council. Additionally, she has held volunteer clinical faculty positions at both Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Texas-Health Science Center in Houston, and served as faculty for the Institute of Healthcare Improvement's Chief Quality Officer Course.

