Memorial Hermann Health System Appoints Max Reynolds as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System announced today that Max Reynolds has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, effective Dec. 9, 2024.

In this role, Reynolds will collaborate closely with Memorial Hermann's leadership team to further elevate the organization's legal capabilities and drive forward its strategic vision to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come.

Max Reynolds, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System

Recognized for his ability to lead and execute large-scale negotiations, manage litigation and partner with business and operational leaders to provide strategic counsel in service of system goals, Reynolds brings more than 25 years' experience in health care law as both in-house and outside counsel.

"We are thrilled to have Max join Memorial Hermann and the executive leadership team," said David L. Callender, MD, FACS, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "His deep experience and demonstrated success navigating complex legal matters across a broad range of health care disciplines will be essential as we work to fulfill our mission of improving health for all we serve."

Reynolds joins Memorial Hermann from John Muir Health in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel and oversaw legal, compliance, internal audit and information security for the system. Additionally, he led system litigation and investigations and provided counsel for a wide range of areas, including corporate governance, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and risk management.

"I am honored to join Memorial Hermann and excited to be part of a mission-driven organization committed to shaping the future of care delivery," Reynolds said. "In today's rapidly evolving health care environment, it's more important than ever that legal strategies and capabilities keep pace with the changing landscape."

Prior to his time at John Muir Health, Reynolds served as the Chief Strategy Officer for UC San Diego Health. He also worked as Deputy General Counsel of Health Affairs and Health System Counsel for University of California (UC) Health. In that capacity, he had oversight of legal services at the UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, UC San Francisco and UC Davis academic medical centers. Before joining UC Health, Max was a partner in the Health Law Department at McDermott, Will & Emery, LLP in Washington, D.C., and an associate at Shaw Pittman. He received his undergraduate degree from Emory University and J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

