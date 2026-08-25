Memorial Hermann Health System Deepens Partnership with Strategic Investment in PartsSource

Investment will help strengthen healthcare technology infrastructure and clinical capacity across more than 1,600 leading hospitals through the PartsSource platform

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartsSource, the leading performance platform for clinical technology, today announced a strategic investment from Memorial Hermann Health System, a non-profit, award-winning health system committed to creating healthier communities, now and for generations to come.

PartsSource provides device-owners and operators an enterprise technology platform that unifies parts, service, contracts, asset intelligence, and workforce capacity into a single operating system for healthcare technology management. Powered by 25 years of longitudinal data, millions of service events, billions of data points, and today servicing over 15,000 clinical sites across the U.S., the platform delivers real-time visibility, predictive signals and prescriptive action, enabling health systems to move from reactive repair to proactive management—unlocking clinical capacity from assets already in place.

"As healthcare organizations look to lower cost of service, unlock clinical capacity and find new revenue within their existing walls, a unified, evidence-based and data-driven approach to asset management becomes essential," says Philip Settimi, MD, MSE, President and CEO of PartsSource. "Memorial Hermann joins 150 other health systems who are advancing a scalable model that transforms how mission-critical assets are managed, shifting from reactive maintenance to proactive, data-driven lifecycle optimization that supports both financial sustainability and clinical excellence."

PartsSource delivers real-time visibility into asset performance, predictive signals that anticipate failure risk, and prescriptive insights that reduce time to repair and lower cost of service. For clinical engineering teams, PartsSource becomes a daily operating system driving faster parts sourcing, higher first-time fix rates, and standardized enterprise workflows. For executives, it becomes a command center, translating asset performance into financial, operational, and clinical outcomes that drive not only margins but also growth.

PartsSource's Settimi added, "Healthcare organizations are under unprecedented pressure to do more with less. By bringing together parts, service, contracts, asset intelligence, and workforce capacity into a single cloud-based platform—built on decades of data—we help hospitals unlock capacity that already exists in their business today. Memorial Hermann's investment reflects a growing understanding across the industry: operational excellence in technology infrastructure isn't optional—it's foundational to delivering sustainable, high-quality care."

About PartsSource

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading performance platform for clinical technology, helping healthcare organizations maximize asset availability, operational readiness and clinical capacity through AI-enabled insights, enterprise workflows and evidence-based decision support. Trusted by more than 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites, PartsSource combines software, service intelligence, benchmarking data and operational expertise into a single integrated platform spanning parts, service, asset and workforce solutions. The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 35,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 280 care delivery sites. As one of the largest nonprofit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 18 hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. For 118 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

SOURCE PartsSource