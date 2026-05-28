Study of 25 Health Systems Reveals How an Evidence-Based HTM Service Strategy Reduces Costs, Simplifies Operations and Strengthens Clinical Capacity

PartsSource to demonstrate expanded service capabilities and new enterprise study findings at AAMI eXchange

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartsSource, the leading performance platform for clinical technology, today announced expanded Service capabilities within the PartsSource PRO® platform alongside new findings from a retrospective multi-year study demonstrating how a more connected, evidence-based service strategy can improve operational and financial performance across complex healthcare environments. Across the cohort, health systems improved performance by replacing fragmented service models with asset-level service strategies informed by longitudinal data, vendor benchmarks, workflow standardization and a more flexible network of qualified service providers.

The new service capabilities and study findings will be showcased at the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation® (AAMI) eXchange in Denver, May 29–June 1.

The study, "Evidence at Scale: What 25 Health Systems Reveal About a More Connected Model for Clinical Asset Performance," analyzed operational and financial outcomes between 2023 to 2025 across the first 25 PartsSource Enterprise Service health systems encompassing more than 120 hospitals, 2,200 assets and hundreds of ambulatory sites.

The study found that health systems using an evidence-based, data-driven approach towards designing an asset-level service model achieved:

98% clinical asset uptime across complex, multi-site environments

17.3% average savings vs. prior service spend

981 vendor contracts and service relationships consolidated - an average of 39 vendors per health system

53% higher compounded savings in Year-3 vs. Year-1

As health systems face continued margin pressure, workforce constraints, and rising demand for care, the findings highlight the need to look more broadly at service strategies to drive value while maintaining clinical outcomes. Amid these challenges, health systems that focus on reducing service fragmentation and improving visibility into asset performance can expand the organization's clinical capacity and improve operational performance.

The full study is available at: https://corporate.partssource.com/resource/clinical-asset-performance-service-study/

"Clinical assets are central to care delivery, yet most health systems still manage service, uptime, and workforce capability in fragmented ways," said Philip Settimi, MSE, MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. "This study validates what leading clinical engineering professionals already know – when organizations apply evidence-based service strategy through a connected enterprise platform, they can improve performance without simply shifting cost or risk."

From Fragmented Service Management to Clinical Asset Performance Strategy

The announcement marks the latest evolution of the technology-enabled service solution first introduced by PartsSource at AAMI eXchange 2023. Since then, the company has expanded the PartsSource PRO platform to help health systems manage clinical technology through four connected solutions:

Parts — Ensures reliable access to high-quality supplies through the industry's largest and only actively managed digital supply chain, reducing downtime.





— Ensures reliable access to high-quality supplies through the industry's largest and only actively managed digital supply chain, reducing downtime. Service — Improves clinical asset service strategy and controls cost with the industry's only digitally-powered multi-vendor alternative to traditional service.





— Improves clinical asset service strategy and controls cost with the industry's only digitally-powered multi-vendor alternative to traditional service. Asset — Provides fleet-wide visibility into equipment status, to increase availability, maximize utilization and improve operational readiness.





— Provides fleet-wide visibility into equipment status, to increase availability, maximize utilization and improve operational readiness. Workforce — Empowers HTM teams with AI-driven workforce insights, targeted training and technical decision support to increase asset uptime.

Together, these connected capabilities help health systems improve the uptime, utilization and efficiency of mission-critical clinical assets to maximize clinical capacity.

Demonstration at AAMI eXchange

PartsSource will demonstrate the expanded PartsSource PRO Service capabilities and broader performance platform for clinical technology at exhibit #432 during AAMI eXchange, where attendees can see how leading health systems are using connected asset strategies, predictive insights and enterprise visibility to improve operational readiness clinical availability, and workforce effectiveness.

About PartsSource

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading performance platform for clinical technology, helping healthcare organizations maximize asset availability, operational readiness and clinical capacity through AI-enabled insights, enterprise workflows and evidence-based decision support. Trusted by more than 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites, PartsSource combines software, service intelligence, benchmarking data and operational expertise into a single integrated platform spanning parts, service, asset and workforce solutions. The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

SOURCE PartsSource