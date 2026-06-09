PartsSource Acquires SkillNet to Add Workforce Intelligence to its Enterprise Clinical Technology Platform

New combination connects service operations, workforce capability and AI-driven readiness planning to help health systems improve clinical capacity

CLEVELAND, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartsSource, the leading performance platform for clinical technology, today announced the acquisition of SkillNet, a Workforce Intelligence platform for healthcare technology management (HTM) that gives hospitals and health systems real-time visibility into competency compliance and team capabilities, enabling leaders to close critical technician skill gaps and grow care capacity.

Following PartsSource's introduction of new service optimization and asset performance capabilities at AAMI eXchange in late May, the acquisition of Skillnet expands the PartsSource Enterprise Clinical Technology platform into workforce intelligence. The combination enables healthcare organizations to better align equipment uptime, service delivery, technician capability and operational readiness across the enterprise.

In concert with the acquisition, PartsSource announced its intention to offer an expanded portfolio of workforce solutions. The new PartsSource PRO® Workforce solution will include a multi-vendor, multi-modality Technical Decision Support System that provides AI-empowered diagnostics and repair procedures to help technicians accelerate maintenance and repair of highly complex clinical assets and On-Demand Training from its former acquisitions of RSTI and NVRT Labs.

"Healthcare organizations are under pressure from every direction – rising demand, aging infrastructure, workforce shortages and growing operational complexity," said Philip Settimi, MSE, MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. "Ensuring healthcare is always on requires more than maintaining equipment. It requires visibility into the people, skills, workflows and operational systems behind clinical asset availability. The addition of SkillNet strengthens our ability to help health systems manage clinical asset performance holistically by focusing on their most important asset – their people."

PartsSource is actively co-developing its workforce solution with alpha partners, five industry-leading healthcare systems operating a combined total of 43 hospitals.

"For enterprise HTM teams, workforce readiness is inseparable from clinical asset performance, regulatory compliance and quality outcomes," said Keith Whitby, SCM Division Chair, Healthcare Technology Management at Mayo Clinic. "By adding SkillNet to its platform, PartsSource is connecting equipment data, service strategy and technician capability in a way that gives leaders clearer visibility into where skills exist, where gaps remain and how to build the capacity needed to keep care environments ready. This level of insight helps organizations strengthen compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, support consistent quality standards and ensure the workforce is prepared to maintain safe, reliable patient care."

Addressing Workforce and Performance Gaps

PartsSource PRO Workforce, now empowered by SkillNet, is designed to help health systems respond directly to today's cost and workforce pressures by enabling:

Expanded in-house service capacity through workforce planning, skills development, targeted training and greater technician readiness

Improved workforce and asset performance through real-time visibility, helping health systems align skills to demand, reduce service reliance and improve equipment uptime

Multi-vendor, multi-modality Technical Decision Support System to accelerate the correct diagnosis, expedite the repair pathways and return the asset to clinical availability

Cutting edge training programs that include AR/VR/XR techniques from NVRT along with proven hands-on training by RSTI ensure in-house team skills are ready to handle any service situation

About PartsSource

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading performance platform for clinical technology, helping healthcare organizations maximize asset availability, operational readiness and clinical capacity through AI-enabled insights, enterprise workflows and evidence-based decision support. Trusted by more than 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites, PartsSource combines software, service intelligence, benchmarking data and operational expertise into a single integrated platform spanning parts, service, asset and workforce solutions. The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

SOURCE PartsSource