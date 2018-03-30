Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital Breaks Ground on New Human Performance Facility

"This unique collaboration between Memorial Hermann and ATH will benefit the full range of athletes in our community, from high school students to professional competitors, weekend warriors and beyond. Memorial Hermann Sports Park – Katy provides care for athletes from the moment of injury to the moment they return to play and beyond, serving as a one-stop-shop for all their sports medicine needs," says Heath Rushing, Sr. Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy.

The facility will be supported by UT Orthopedic physicians who already serve the Katy community, as well as host an IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, Memorial Hermann Medical Group primary care clinic staffed by primary care physicians with sports medicine training, and an ATH training center with an adult fitness space, pro-style weight room and an indoor turf field for performance training. The facility will also have an outdoor turf field to host a variety of community sports leagues including soccer, football and lacrosse.

"We're proud to collaborate with Memorial Hermann to bring this world-class training center to Katy, home to some of the country's best athletes and sports teams," says Danny Cooper, chief operating officer of ATH. "This incredible facility — with the performance training, adult fitness, sports medicine and research — along with the turf practice field will serve the entire community. We know athletes, active adults and their doctors and coaches are going to be excited about how this training center helps them achieve their goals of getting stronger, healthier and more fit."

Slated to open in January 2019, the 50,000-square-foot facility represents a $15 million investment in the community.

For more information, visit http://www.memorialhermann.org/locations/katy/memorial-hermann-sports-park/

ABOUT MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTH SYSTEM

A fully integrated health system with more than 250 care delivery sites throughout the greater Houston area, including a nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, Memorial Hermann is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, patient-centered care and offers world-class clinical expertise, innovation and cutting-edge technology to all patients, including its Health Plan members. The system, with its exceptional affiliated medical staff and more than 25,000 employees, provides compassionate, superior service while advancing health in Southeast Texas. Learn more about Memorial Hermann Health System.

ABOUT ATHLETE TRAINING AND HEALTH

Athlete Training and Health collaborates with healthcare systems to build and operate human performance training centers for professional athletes, youth athletes and active adults. Based in Plano, Texas, Athlete Training and Health operates three existing training centers – two in Houston and one in Arlington. Two new centers on hospital campuses are planned to open in 2019 in suburban Houston and suburban Dallas — a key step in the company's mission to help transform hospitals into places of healthy activity and wellness management for all ages. The athletic coaches who work at Athlete Training and Health believe in training smarter, not harder. To achieve this, they partner with healthcare systems to provide athletes and active adults with complementary services and personalized, holistic programs that include sports performance training, fitness and wellness, nutrition, research, rehabilitation and sports medicine — all in one facility. Competition has never been healthier. For more: www.athletetrainingandhealth.com.

