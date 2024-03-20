Memorial Hermann Life Flight® Soars to New Heights with $5 Million Donation from ExxonMobil

Lead corporate gift to campaign underscores ExxonMobil's commitment to the Greater Houston community

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memorial Hermann Foundation is pleased to announce that ExxonMobil has generously donated $5 million to Memorial Hermann Life Flight® to support a newly launched $55 million campaign to fund the purchase of four new helicopters and a specialty aircraft to replace the current, aging fleet.

(L to R) Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Foundation and Alvin Abraham, global manager of corporate giving at ExxonMobil

"Life Flight has provided critical emergency care for nearly 50 years. We're proud to be part of this impactful initiative," said Alvin Abraham, global manager of corporate giving at ExxonMobil. "ExxonMobil is committed to investing in opportunities that improve community health and safety. We're excited about bringing Life Flight one step closer to its goal."

The new fleet – expected to take flight in 2025 – will expand Life Flight's service area to a 250-mile radius of Houston's Texas Medical Center (TMC) to serve more people in need of critical air ambulance transport. ExxonMobil's $5 million gift will support the entire fleet and will be recognized on one of the new H145 helicopters which will have larger cabin and cargo space, enhanced technology and safety features, increased fuel load and shorter reconfiguration times — providing the capabilities of an intensive care unit in the sky.

"Over the course of my career, I have had the true privilege of partnering with ExxonMobil as it furthers its work in support of our Greater Houston community," said Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Foundation. "This incredibly generous gift from ExxonMobil will help ensure that Memorial Hermann Life Flight can continue serving the needs of our community now and well into the future. Philanthropy from individuals, families and companies like ExxonMobil is crucial to support this community resource that plays such an integral role in saving lives in Southeast Texas."

A service provided by Memorial Hermann Health System, Life Flight operates as a hospital-based, nonprofit organization and relies on community support and fundraising efforts to pay for the service. Founded in 1976 by James "Red" Duke, MD, Life Flight currently serves the community within a 150-mile radius of the TMC with helicopters and worldwide using fixed-wing transport. Life Flight has flown more than 166,000 missions since its inaugural flight.

ExxonMobil made a prior $1 million donation and provided three engines to support Life Flight's current operating fleet.

Learn more about how to support Memorial Hermann Life Flight.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Hotline – 713-984-6804

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System