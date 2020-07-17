Memorial Hermann Names Alec King as Chief Financial Officer

"In this time of rapid change and uncertainty for the future of health care, Alec brings an admirable level of experience and performance Memorial Hermann strives to embody for its employees, patients and community," said Dr. David L. Callender, President & CEO of Memorial Hermann . "His strategic leadership will allow us to support the long-term needs and goals of our health system in a transformational way. We are incredibly pleased to have Alec join Memorial Hermann and help ground our vision with fiscal and operational strength."

With nearly 13 years in the healthcare sector, King joins Memorial Hermann from Children's National Health System in Washington, where he was CFO. In his role, King provided fiscal, operational and strategic leadership for more than $1.6 billion in operating revenue and cultivated four years of record financial performance. Prior, King held multiple financial leadership roles within Texas Children's Hospital in Houston over a span of nine years. Both financially and operationally, his work has focused on supply chain services, infrastructure modernization, payer relations, information technology and innovation, patient financial services and revenue cycle, internal audit and more.

"For many years, I have admired the extraordinary work being done at Memorial Hermann and am thrilled to be joining one of our country's premier health systems," King said. "I am equally as excited to return to Texas and again play a role in delivering essential and exceptional care throughout Greater Houston."

In the community, King is board director of Safe Kids Worldwide and Brainy Camps Medical Education Youth Camps in Washington, and is founder and board chairman of Camp Awesome Youth Camp in Buda, Texas. He is a former member of the State of Texas Hospital Payment Advisory Committee, an advisory board member for Texas A&M University's Mays Business School, and former chairman of the board for the Institute of Pediatric Innovation. King earned his master's degree from Stanford University and his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University.

King succeeds Brian Dean, who served as Memorial Hermann's CFO since 2018 and recently relocated to California. Cindy DeMoya, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO until King assumes his new role in October.

