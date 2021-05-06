Memorial Reefs International Announces First New Jersey Dedication of 2021

KAPOLEI, Hawaii., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Reefs International announces a new date for memorial dedications in 2021. On August 24th-27th 2021 Memorial Reefs International will be offering dedications at their Undersea Memorial Gardens in New Jersey. All our events follow rigid Covid-19 safety guidelines to ensure the safety of both your family and the employees of Memorial Reefs International. Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny partner together to bring these Memorial Reefs to New Jersey. Learn more about how you can dedicate a one-of-a-kind memorial in New Jersey, or one of dozens of Undersea Memorial garden locations around the world.

A mature Memorial Reef with coral A Memorial Reef being placed in the ocean

"My mother just passed away and was buried in a cemetery, and the cost was over $12,000. The price for this was right; it was just under $5,000 and an artificial reef helps the environment, gives the fish a place to play, and is a great way to give back rather than being buried in a cemetery."– Christine Daisey, Client

The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for each Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean creating a Memorial Reef will last hundreds of years. It serves as a home for substantial marine life, and an enduring vessel for cremated remains.

Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny provide families and their loved ones a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International's Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of local marine life. Each individual's Memorial Reef will help to rebuild these habitats.

Contact Memorial Reefs International as soon as possible to reserve a Memorial Reef for this event. Reservations must be completed by July 15th 2021 to avoid rush fees. Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny want to help you discover the perfect location for your destination funeral. We are working together to bring Memorial Reefs to families in need.

For more information or pricing about Memorial Reefs International contact Danny Santiago, [email protected] or call +1 808-427-5523

Learn more about Memorial Reefs at www.memorialreefs.international/underseamemorials/

For additional information about the partnership, contact Mr. Steve Berkoff at (808) 427-5521 or [email protected]

