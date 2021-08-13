Memorial Reefs International Offers $500 Off for 2021 Purchases

GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Reefs International is announcing a special offer for all 2022 purchases of Memorial Reefs packages in 2021. A $500 discount will be applied to all 2022 Memorial Reefs dedications that are paid for in the 2021 calendar year.

Memorial Reef resting on sea floor Memorial Reef with advanced coral

This spectacular special takes $500 off any Memorial Reefs package regardless of the price or size of Memorial Reef. This offer applies to all 2021 purchases from the release of this statement and promotion forward. To understand what package works best for you, reach out to a member of Memorial Reefs International's team to get started on planning the destination funeral of your dreams. Contact Memorial Reefs International immediately to claim this offer.

Memorial Reefs International provides families and their loved ones a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International's Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of local marine life. Each individual's Memorial Reef will help to rebuild these habitats.

The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for each Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean, creating a Memorial Reef that will last hundreds of years. It serves as a home for substantial marine life, and an enduring vessel for cremated remains.

Contact Memorial Reefs International as soon as possible to reserve a Memorial Reef. Reservations must be completed by December 31 2021. Memorial Reefs International wants to help you discover the perfect location for your destination funeral. They are working to bring Memorial Reefs to families in need.

For more information or pricing about Memorial Reefs International contact Danny Santiago, [email protected] or call +1 808-427-5523

Learn more about Memorial Reefs at www.memorialreefs.international/undersea-memorials/

SOURCE Memorial Reefs International