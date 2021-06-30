Memorial Reefs International to Debut New Location in Galveston Texas this September

GALVESTON, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Reefs International announces their newest Undersea Memorial Garden with the inaugural dedication taking place on September 25th-27th in Galveston Texas. This event marks the second Memorial Garden located within the Gulf of Mexico. This location is especially ideal for those living in and around the Houston metropolitan area, as it is only 50 miles from Houstons center. Space at this event is limited, so contact Memorial Reefs International now to make a reservation.

Steven Berkoff II, who directly operates each dedication is excited about the new location for Memorial Reefs International. "Having lived in Houston for a decade, I know how many people across Texas visit Galveston for family outings and get togethers and how special those memories are to them. Memorial Reefs International, as well as myself personally are proud to offer a way continue these memories for generations to come."

The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for each Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean creating a Memorial Reef will last hundreds of years. It serves as a home for substantial marine life, and an enduring vessel for cremated remains.

Memorial Reefs International provides families and their loved ones a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International's Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of local marine life. Each individual's Memorial Reef will help to rebuild these habitats.

Contact Memorial Reefs International as soon as possible to reserve a Memorial Reef for this event. Reservations must be completed by August 12th, 2021 to avoid rush fees. Memorial Reefs International wants to help you discover the perfect location for your destination funeral and bring Memorial Reefs to families in need.

For more information or pricing about Memorial Reefs International contact Danny Santiago, [email protected] or call +1 808-427-5523

Learn more about Memorial Reefs at www.memorialreefs.international/underseamemorials/

