Memorial Reefs International Unveils Undersea Memorial Garden in La Paz: A Lasting Tribute Supporting Marine Life in the Sea of Cortez

LA PAZ, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Reefs International announces the opening of our Undersea Memorial Garden in La Paz, Baja California Sur. The inaugural dedication of six Memorial Reefs took place on June 25, 2024.

A glorious undersea wonderland in La Paz A Memorial Reef is prepared for placement in the waters of La Paz, Mexico

Imagine a Memorial Reef supporting marine life in the spectacular Sea of Cortez— one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Due to this biodiversity and its location on the Gulf of California, La Paz is home to three major Latin American marine biology institutes. Sparkling blue waters welcome visitors to the La Paz Undersea Memorial Garden making it an ideal location for a loved one's final resting place in the ocean. Individuals can take part in warm-weather snorkeling and diving in La Paz following the placement of a customizable Memorial Reef on the sea floor. What's more, year after year loved ones can return to this spectacular area to celebrate a life and witness a flourishing marine ecosystem, as well as enjoy everything La Paz has to offer. With the GPS coordinates we provide, families and friends can enjoy a short boat ride to the dedication site, with only three to four meters of water between them and their loved ones' reef. This makes return trips to the undersea memorial garden easy for those who may not be dive-certified to snorkel at or around the site.

"We have been working for a long time to bring Memorial Reefs International to La Paz, and are delighted to finally announce the first dedication for our Undersea Memorial Garden there," says Steven Berkoff II, MRI Operations Manager. "We have met many families who have precious memories attached to this area, and we are honored to be part of making it the site of their loved ones' final resting place."

Memorial Reefs International's mission is to rehabilitate and protect the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology as lasting memorials to loved ones. The concrete used for the Memorial Reef has a pH balance matching the ocean, and the structure contains no rebar. This means a Memorial Reef will last hundreds of years, serving as a home for substantial marine life.

Memorial Reefs International provides individuals with a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International's Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where rising ocean temperatures and human activity have weakened natural habitats. The memorials are specially designed to promote the revival and growth of marine life. Each Memorial Reef will help to rebuild these habitats.

Contact Memorial Reefs International for more information on honoring a loved one with a Memorial Reef in La Paz, BCS, Mexico or our other worldwide locations.

