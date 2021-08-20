Memorial Reefs New Jersey Dedication August 24-27 2021

OCEAN CITY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Reefs International's latest dedication in Ocean City, New Jersey with Destination Destiny is approaching fast! On August 24-27 2021 there will be new Memorial Reefs placed honoring individuals who wanted memorials that make a difference. These Memorial Reefs not only serve as a final resting place, but also provide essential habitat for marine life, such as fish, lobsters, coral and much more.

A marine grade bronze plaque is affixed to a Memorial Reef Ed Bixby, head of Destination Destiny poses with a client who has chosen to dedicate a Memorial Reef in her own lifetime

New Jersey is famous for deep water diving and spectacular artificial reefs. Memorial Reefs International is adding to this tradition with a unique option for a final resting place. Memorial Reefs and Destination Destiny requests all questions about New Jersey dedications be directed to [email protected]. Please include your name, contact information, and where you learned about this amazing service. Press may attend event provided proper covid-19 protocols and social distancing are observed. Please call to coordinate in order to ensure the health and safety of all parties involved in this dedication event.

The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for each Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean, and the structure contains no rebar. This means a Memorial Reef will last hundreds of years serving as a home for substantial marine life, and an enduring vessel for cremated remains.

Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny provide families and their loved ones a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International's Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of local marine life. Each individual's Memorial Reef will help to rebuild these habitats.

For more information about Memorial Reefs International contact Danny Santiago, [email protected] or call +1 808-427-5523

Learn more about Memorial Reefs at www.memorialreefs.international

For additional information about the partnership, contact Mr. Edward Bixby at (609) 892-4429 or [email protected]. Direct sales queries to (609)-628-2297.

SOURCE Memorial Reefs International

Related Links

https://memorialreefs.international/

