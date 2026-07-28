HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital are advancing congenital heart care by completing their first implantation of the innovative VenusP-Valve System, a minimally invasive treatment option for patients who need pulmonary valve replacement. Memorial Healthcare System is the only hospital system in the Southeast United States and just the fifth in the nation with approval to use the VenusP-Valve System, offering new hope for children and adults with complex congenital heart disease.

Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Among First in the Nation to Implant Novel Pulmonary Valve for Patients with Congenital Heart Disease.

The procedure was performed in Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory as part of an early feasibility clinical trial evaluating the next-generation transcatheter pulmonary valve. Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital are part of only 10 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the groundbreaking research.

"We are proud to collaborate with our Memorial Healthcare System and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital colleagues, along with our international partners, to bring this innovative valve technology to patients with congenital heart disease," said Dr. Brian Boe, Medical Director of Pediatric Cardiac Interventional Services. "Expanding access to advanced treatment options like the VenusP-Valve System allows us to provide more personalized care for our community."

Unlike traditional transcatheter pulmonary valves, the VenusP-Valve System is designed to better accommodate the unique anatomy of each patient. Available in multiple sizes, the valve allows physicians to treat patients whose heart anatomy may not have been compatible with previously available valve technologies.

"This represents a significant advancement in the care we can provide patients with congenital heart disease," said Dr. Thomas Forbes, Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Services at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "Every patient's heart is different. Having a valve available in multiple sizes allows us to better match their unique anatomy, expanding the number of patients who may qualify for a valve replacement. Research like this allows us to bring innovative treatment options to families throughout South Florida and beyond."

The VenusP-Valve System is intended for patients with right ventricular outflow tract dysfunction, a condition commonly seen in children and adults born with certain congenital heart defects who require pulmonary valve replacement.

By participating in this early feasibility study, physicians at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital are helping evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the device while giving eligible patients access to leading-edge technology years before it becomes widely available.

The minimally invasive procedure was performed in the cardiac catheterization laboratory using a catheter inserted through a blood vessel rather than open-heart surgery. This approach can reduce recovery time while restoring proper blood flow through the heart.

Together, Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital continue to lead in congenital cardiovascular innovation, offering advanced catheter-based therapies, hybrid procedures and comprehensive care for infants, children and adults with congenital and acquired heart disease.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital