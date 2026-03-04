Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Recognized for Patient and Employee Safety by Network of Children's Hospitals

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has been recognized by Children's Hospitals' Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS) as February's hospital of the month for elevating the standard of care by putting safety at the heart of every patient experience. This honor places Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital among an elite group of hospitals prioritizing patient and employee safety.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in 2019 began participating in SPS—a first-of-its-kind collaboration with more than 150 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada to improve safety. The Network is built on transparent sharing of data and best practices among participating hospitals, employing an "all teach, all learn" approach. Through the development and implementation of effective prevention standards and partnering with patients and families, network hospitals, including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, are working toward limiting risk and enhancing patient safety in all children's hospitals.

"At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital safety is a promise. Our team intentionally commits to deepening and strengthening our culture of safety every day, and we thank SPS for recognizing our dedication to safety," said Caitlin Stella, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "Families trust us with their children and that is a privilege and responsibility beyond measure. Every child is ourchild too, and our standard is excellence."

"When SPS began, we had an aspirational concept to transform pediatric patient and employee safety in the urgent mission to eliminate serious harm across all children's hospitals," said Nick Lashutka, CEO of SPS. "The Network has achieved unprecedented safety improvement. Relentless pursuit of eliminating harm has led us to 30,000 children spared, and the impact of the Network only continues to grow. "

SPS began in Ohio in 2009 as a network of eight hospitals through an initiative by the state's children's hospitals to eliminate all harm within their institutions. The Network spread nationwide to more than 150 children's hospitals nationwide as of 2025 and is continuing to evolve and grow. More information about Children's Hospitals' Solutions for Patient Safety is available at www.solutionsforpatientsafety.org .

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. A level one trauma center, the hospital, part of Memorial Healthcare System, combines advanced technology, the expertise of one of the largest and most diverse groups of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region and a focus on patient and family-centered care to heal the body, mind, and spirit. To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.

