Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Earns National Top Hospital Recognition for Outstanding Quality, Safety from The Leapfrog Group for 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has earned national recognition as a Top Children's Hospital by The Leapfrog Group for its excellence in patient safety and quality of care.

The national distinction places the hospital among the top 15 children's hospitals in the country. More than 2,400 hospitals across the country were considered for the award, which is one of the most competitive honors hospitals in the United States can receive for their commitment to safety and quality.

"Excellence for every child and family at every encounter is the goal that drives us to achieve remarkable national recognitions like this," said Caitlin Stella, MPH, chief executive officer of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "We are honored to receive this award, which places us among the top 15 children's hospitals in the country. However, we are even more honored and humbled by families who trust us to care for their precious children. Their well-being and the quality and safety of our care is at the center of everything we do."

The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is given to teaching, general, rural and children's hospitals that publicly report their performance through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and meet the high standards defined in the Top Hospitals methodology. This includes infection rates and a hospital's ability to prevent medication errors, among other standards.

"This recognition reflects the promise we make to our community every day—to provide exceptional, safe, and reliable care to every child who walks through our doors," said Elizabeth Justen, Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. "We are deeply grateful to our dedicated care teams for setting the standard for excellence, and to the families who entrust us with their children's care at every stage."

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in their category.

"Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has distinguished itself through an unwavering focus on safety and quality, earning a place on this year's list of Top Hospitals," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "This recognition reflects a culture of transparency and continuous improvement – one embraced by every member of the organization. We commend the entire team for reaching this outstanding milestone."

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that rates hospitals and ASCs on how well they protect patients from preventable harm, including accidents, injuries and infections.

About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. The hospital and level one trauma center, part of Memorial Healthcare System, combines advanced technology, the expertise of one of the largest and most diverse groups of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region, and a focus on patient and family-centered care to heal the body, mind, and spirit.

To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, X, YouTube

SOURCE Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital