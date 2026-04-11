Memorial Service Held for Professor Edward J. Blakely, internationally recognized planning and policy expert

FAMILY AND FRIENDS – Some of Professor Robert F. Blakely’s many family members and friends are pictured enjoying remembrances during his recent memorial services at the Alumni Center at the University of California.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS of Dr. Blakely

Born and raised in San Bernardino, Blakely became one of the first Black graduates of the University of California Riverside, served in the United States Air Force and worked in foreign service in Washington, D.C. before transitioning to academia. Professor Blakely was known for his pioneering work at the intersection of poverty, inequality, and urban development. His influential books, including Planning Local Economic Development and Separate Societies: Poverty and Inequality in the U.S. (both 1992), helped shape policy debates and informed generations of planners.

"As one of the Inland Empire's most distinguished policy leaders and a proud alumnus of both San Bernardino Valley College and UC Riverside, Dr. Blakely served as a lifelong mentor to his students and colleagues alike. His legacy of public service and scholarship remains a model and inspiration for future generations of urban planning practitioners and scholars. He will be remembered not just as a world-renowned academic, but as a policy trailblazer who never forgot his Inland Empire roots," said Robert J. Nava, Vice President emeritus, California State University San Bernardino.

In 1999, Blakely furthered his impact with the article, "Fortune or Misfortune? The Effects of Suburbanization on Central Cities" which examined the economic and social ramifications of suburban expansion. His later work, Fortress America (Brookings, 2002), received international acclaim and remains one of the most cited texts in urban planning.

In addition to his scholarship, Blakely served in leadership roles around the world advising governments on urban policy, especially following natural disasters. Most notably, he served as Recovery Director in New Orleans for two years following Hurricane Katrina, providing vital expertise in rebuilding resilient communities.

"I think of Dr. Blakely often and am eternally grateful for his mentoring. Our time together — and the lessons learned from him remain cherished personal and professional experiences," says Jeffrey J. Thomas, who served as Special Assistant in the New Orleans Office of Recovery and Development in the years after Hurricane Katrina, for which Ed served as Director between 2007 and 2008. "Here in New Orleans, we daily benefit from post-Katrina investments that were imagined and begun under his lead and which will carry on for generations to come."

He was special advisor to the mayor of Oakland after the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake and advised the governments of Japan, Turkey, Chile, Honduras, and Indonesia after disasters there. Blakely's extensive record of public service also included advising the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as well as three presidential administrations in the U.S. He later held public policy positions in Sydney, Australia including District Commissioner for the Greater Sydney Commission and Acting Commissioner on the New South Wales Land and Environment Court.

"My professional connection with Dr. Blakely has shared two continents and more than four decades. I salute him, his professional and personal achievements and his lasting impact on so many aspects of life," said Dr. Don Perlgut, Not-for-profit and educational leader, advocate and policy expert, Cammeray, New South Wales, Australia.

Blakely held the title of Emeritus Professor of Urban Planning at the University of California, Berkeley. "Ed was a highly respected leading scholar in economic development and social-policy planning, He was one of a handful of urban planning scholars who effectively bridged research, advocacy, and political activism. He was beloved by students for not only challenging them intellectually but also bringing warmth and compassion to the classroom. He'll be dearly missed," said Robert Cervero, Professor Emeritus of City & Regional Planning, University of California Berkeley.

At the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Blakely served as Dean of the School of Urban and Regional Planning. "Dr. Blakely was an important friend and advisor for me in developing the highly successful Dos Lagos mixed-use project in Riverside County that drew acclaim for urban and regional planning and development," says Optimum Seismic Chief Operating Officer Ali Sahabi. "Dr. Blakely's valuable contributions helped turn a 543-acre abandoned silica mine in Riverside County into the landmark Dos Lagos mixed use project that was honored with the California Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for taking a sustainable approach toward community development and restoration."

"On a personal level, Professor Blakely's role as Chairman of the Advisory Board for Dos Lagos had a significant impact on my career and left an indelible mark on the building and development industry in our region," said planning and development expert Ali Sahabi. "His guidance, wisdom, and insistence on principled, inclusive growth shaped not only that project, but also my own approach to leadership. He had a rare ability to challenge conventional thinking while inspiring confidence, purpose, and long-term vision."

"Ed Blakely was an extraordinarily creative, optimistic and far-sighted urban policy planner. Where others saw hopeless problems, Dr. Blakely would help others imagine how new pathways to solution could be crafted. His optimism was a key resource for gathering citizens, business leaders and public officials behind a shared effort that could surmount barriers," said Dowell Myers, Professor of Planning and Public Policy at the University of Southern California.

Blakely also served as Dean of the Milano Graduate School of Public Policy at The New School in New York. He held a Visiting Professorship in Urban Climate Change at Università IUAV di Venezia.

"Late in his career, Dr. Blakely was the Chair of the Advisory Board of the University of California Disaster Resilience Network (UCDRN). He worked closely with other UCDRN leadership for over two years to build this organization. UCDRN is committed to honoring his visionary leadership. Dr. Blakely understood earlier and better than just about anyone the importance of tackling the compounding disasters and polycrises that face our society," said David D. Oglesby, Professor of Geophysics at the University of California Riverside. "He pushed for a unified approach that would address the scientific and societal challenges as the coupled system that they are."

"Dr. Blakely was an effective visionary who could speak in a direct and powerful manner about complicated issues. He helped to formulate the idea of a systemwide educational initiative that would train the leaders of tomorrow to address foundational problems, and empower them to make a difference. He knew the University of California as a whole system had the expertise to address the existential and incredibly complex challenges that compounding disasters pose. Dr. Blakeley had a transformative effect on these efforts, and his legacy lives today."

Blakely's distinguished career was characterized by a unique combination of scholarship, leadership, and mentorship. Blakely was recognized by UN Habitat for his contributions to social justice and sustainable planning in disaster recovery in 2012.

Blakely earned his BA from UC Riverside, MA in Latin American history from UC Berkeley, and his PhD in education and management from UCLA. At Riverside, Blakely was a four-sport athlete for the Highlanders, playing on the football, basketball, track & field, and rugby teams, and earned UC Riverside Athlete of the Year honors in 1959. Well into his eighties, he enjoyed refereeing American style football games in Australia.

Blakely died at home in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 6, 2025. He was 87 years old. He is survived by his wife, Maaike; daughters, Pieta (Evan) and Brette (Luke); granddaughters, Cobi and Jamie; brother, Warren; and many friends and protégés around the world.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 7 at the UC Riverside Alumni Center. Donations may be made in memory of Dr. Edward J. Blakely to UC Riverside African American Student Programs.

Dr. Edward J. Blakely https://www.edwardjblakely.com/

Contact: Tom Robinson

562 237-1629

SOURCE Ali Sahabi