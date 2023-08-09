MemorialCare appoints Todd Blake new Chief Operating Officer for Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, announced today that Todd Blake has been named the company's new Chief Operating Officer for Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach.

As the new chief operating officer of MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Blake will be responsible for the planning, development, implementation and continuous improvement of the programs and services provided by Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, while creating a synergistic and collaborative culture with the staff, management team and medical staff.

Blake brings over 15 years of extensive hospital leadership experience to MemorialCare. Before joining MemorialCare, he was the operations officer for Intermountain Medical Center, the flagship hospital for Intermountain Health, a level 1 trauma center with 510 licensed beds, 25,000 in patient discharges and 85,000 emergency department (ED) visits annually. Prior to that position, Blake was chief operating officer at Banner Health where he oversaw hospital operations at its two hospital campuses in Tucson, AZ including Banner University Medical Center – Tucson and Banner University Medical Center - South.

"We are thrilled to have Todd join the executive leadership team at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's. Not only does Todd have extensive experience in hospital operations, but he has an exceptional talent for building relationships across the teams he works with and a keen sense of leadership that will continue to drive the momentum and growth of MemorialCare in Southern California," said Blair Kent, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach.

Blake is a proven leader who is skilled at building relationships with clinical and operations leaders to execute on organization goals and key strategic initiatives. Blake has demonstrated success in improving access across key service lines, achieving significant supply cost savings, and improving patient experience scores across hospital campuses he has led in previous roles in the health care industry.

"I am impressed by MemorialCare's talent and growth, and I'm excited to be a part of it. The potential for continued progress and innovation in health care is tremendous, and given the skilled and enthusiastic people, leading medical improvements across the hospital network, and its regional footprint, MemorialCare is poised to be a leader in driving value in health care delivery to the communities we serve," says Todd Blake, chief operating officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "I look forward to working closely with the teams across the MemorialCare network to boost the health system in Long Beach that will ultimately benefit the community."

Blake graduated with his master's in business administration and master's in health care administration from the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He is also Board Certified in HealthCare Management as a Fellow in American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more at milllerchildrens.org.

