MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center Only Orange County Hospital to Earn Nation's Highest Distinctions for Cardiac Surgery Excellence

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center is the only hospital in Orange County to earn six consecutive three-star ratings from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and Multi-Procedural cases for the second consecutive time.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center has earned the highest possible distinctions from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS)—three-star ratings for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures for the sixth consecutive reporting cycle and for multi-Procedural cases for the second consecutive time—placing it among the nation's elite cardiothoracic surgery programs. No other hospital in Orange County holds both honors, underscoring Orange Coast Medical Center's commitment to exceptional patient outcomes, safety, and quality in both standard and complex cardiac surgeries.

"Maintaining a three-star rating year after year demands discipline, vigilance, and heart," says Tuan Lam, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center. "These ratings prove that elite outcomes are not reserved for the biggest hospitals, rather they are achieved through the dedication of skilled teams."

The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded measures of quality in health care, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs in the U.S. and Canada. Based on risk-adjusted outcomes, patient safety, and adherence to best practices, the latest analysis covers a three-year period from July 2022 to June 2025 and evaluates critical measures such as absence of morbidity and mortality, rapid extubation, and use of arterial conduits.

The STS CABG category evaluates outcomes for isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures—a surgery that improves blood flow to the heart by creating new pathways around blocked arteries. CABG is one of the most common and effective treatments for severe coronary artery disease. Approximately 20% of STS participants earn a three-star rating in this category, and even fewer sustain this performance across multiple reporting cycles. Orange Coast Medical Center's achievement is particularly notable given its size and resources compared to larger regional and academic centers.

"Our success comes from knowing our patients better than anyone else, anticipating complications, and constantly asking how we can do better," adds Dr. Lam. "We refuse to accept 'good enough.' We hold ourselves to a standard that leaves no room for error or complacency. Over the past decade, we have clearly made our mark, as reflected in our steady growth and, most importantly, our outcomes."

The STS Multi-Procedural category recognizes programs that perform exceptionally well in complex cardiac surgeries involving more than one procedure during the same operation—for example, a bypass combined with a valve repair or replacement. These cases carry higher risk and require advanced expertise, meticulous planning, and flawless execution. Achieving a three-star rating in this category demonstrates that Orange Coast Medical Center delivers leading outcomes even in the most challenging scenarios, reinforcing its reputation as a destination for advanced cardiac care.

"Earning these three-star ratings is an honor and a reflection of our team's dedication and commitment to quality standards for every patient who needs us," says Rachel Hargrove, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center. "We continually strive for excellence in performance and process improvement, ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality care and the best possible outcomes for themselves and their loved ones."

One reason for these exceptional results is Orange Coast Medical Center's use of advanced techniques, such as arterial conduits, which stay open longer than vein grafts, improve long-term survival, and reduce complications like heart attacks or repeat procedures. Equally important are the protocols that guide patient recovery and minimize risks after surgery.

"Intubation is often one of the greatest concerns for patients. At MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, we ensure it's only performed when absolutely necessary and work diligently to remove the ventilator as soon as possible," says Dr. Lam. "Our extubation rate within six hours of surgery significantly exceeds the national average. Likewise, our use of multiple arterial conduits is well above national benchmarks. Through carefully developed protocols, we aim to minimize complications such as kidney failure and stroke."

These achievements are measured against one of the most comprehensive quality databases in health care. The STS National Database was established in 1989 as an initiative for quality improvement and patient safety among cardiothoracic surgeons. The Database includes four components: the Adult Cardiac Surgery Database (ACSD), the Congenital Heart Surgery Database (CHSD), the General Thoracic Surgery Database (GTSD), and the mechanical circulatory support database (Intermacs). The STS National Database contains more than 10 million surgical records from 6,000 participating physicians, including surgeons and anesthesiologists, which encompass greater than 95% of adult cardiac and congenital heart surgery performed in the US.

