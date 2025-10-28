MemorialCare Hospitals Honored Among Nation's Top Hospitals for Clinical Excellence by Healthgrades

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Saddleback Medical Center , Orange Coast Medical Center, and Long Beach Medical Center have been recognized among America's 100 Best Hospitals and received numerous accolades for clinical excellence, according to new data released byHealthgrades, one of the leading resources for hospital and physician ratings. The data showed that MemorialCare hospitals continue to lead in clinical outcomes across specialties, including prostate surgery, gastrointestinal care, cardiac surgery, and stroke care.

MemorialCare's 2026 Healthgrades Badge.

"At MemorialCare, we remain deeply committed to a culture of quality care as our north star—where high-quality specialty care intersects with the warmth of community hospitals," said Eugene Kim, M.D., chief medical officer of MemorialCare. "Through continuous innovation, advanced technology, and patient-centered best practices, we strive to elevate every aspect of our care delivery. As a data-driven organization, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence—always keeping the well-being of our patients and their families at the heart of everything we do."

Long Beach Medical Center was recognized among America's 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgeries for the second consecutive year and received the Prostate Surgery Excellence Award for the same period. The hospital earned five-star ratings for Transurethral Prostate Resection Surgery and Hip Fracture Treatment and ranks No. 4 in California for prostate surgery outcomes.

Orange Coast Medical Center received Excellence Awards for Cardiac Surgery and Stroke Care. It earned five-star ratings for Coronary Bypass Surgery for the seventh consecutive year, Heart Attack for the fifth consecutive year, and additional five-star distinctions in Heart Failure, Stroke, Hip Fracture, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Gastrointestinal Bleed, and Sepsis—marking nine consecutive years of excellence in sepsis treatment.

Saddleback Medical Center was recognized among America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care for the fifth consecutive year and for Gastrointestinal Surgery. Saddleback received Excellence Awards for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery for the sixth consecutive year, as well as for Critical Care. The hospital earned five-star ratings in Heart Failure, Heart Attack, Stroke, COPD, Hip Fracture Treatment, Colorectal Surgeries, Treatment of GI Bleed, Treatment of Bowel Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal Surgery, Respiratory Failure, Sepsis, and Diabetic Hospitalizations. Saddleback ranks No. 3 in California for Gastrointestinal Care and No. 5 for Gastrointestinal Surgery.

MemorialCare's achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Healthgrades' 2025 hospital assessment evaluated over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures, analyzing risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By providing objective data, Healthgrades empowers consumers to make informed choices about their healthcare, ensuring they select top-performing hospitals for their care needs.

As performance gaps persist between the nation's highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, seeking care at a top program has never been more important. Healthgrades' 2026 analysis revealed that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2022-2024 study period, on average, 230,466 lives could have been saved and 156,797 complications could have been avoided.

"Healthgrades' specialty awards identify the nation's top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We're proud to recognize MemorialCare for its consistently superior outcomes in key service areas, including prostate surgery, gastrointestinal care, cardiac surgery, and stroke care."

Consumers can visit Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

