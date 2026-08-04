MemorialCare Hospitals Recognized by U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals in 38 High-Performing Rankings, One National in OB GYN

Long Beach Medical Center was ranked among top 50 in the nation in Obstetrics & Gynecology; MemorialCare hospitals earn a total of 38 high-performing designations in other specialties.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare'sLong Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center , and Saddleback Medical Center have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals edition as High Performing hospitals across 38 procedures and conditions. In addition to earning High Performing designations, Long Beach Medical Center received a national ranking in Obstetrics & Gynecology, tying for No. 36 in the nation.

"Being recognized among the nation's best for Obstetrics & Gynecology is a significant distinction and a powerful affirmation of the exceptional care our clinicians are committed to," said David Kim, M.D., president and chief executive officer, MemorialCare. "What makes MemorialCare unique is that it has the heart of a community hospital, but with the expertise and excellence that is found at academic medical centers."

Fewer than half of the nearly 4,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide earned a High Performing designation in the types of care evaluated by U.S. News. High Performing is the highest distinction a hospital can earn as part of U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings patients first.

Long Beach Medical Center also ranked No. 22 in California and No. 11 in the Los Angeles Metro Area. Orange Coast Medical Center ranked No. 36 in California and No. 15 in the Los Angeles Metro Area and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital for Community Access. Saddleback Medical Center ranked No. 57 in California and No. 23 in the Los Angeles Metro Area.

Long Beach Medical Center earned High Performing ratings in 14 adult procedures and conditions: Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia and Stroke.

Orange Coast Medical Center earned High Performing ratings in 14 adult procedures and conditions: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Pacemaker Implantation and Pneumonia.

Saddleback Medical Center earned High Performing ratings in 10 adult procedures and conditions: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Stroke and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

"When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis, U.S. News. "A High Performing rating means that Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care."

To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital's performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. The Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings Methodology and Procedures & Conditions Ratings Methodology measure patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million records of patient care. Learn more about MemorialCare.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals: Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and a full-service children's & women's hospital— Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Research Program. MemorialCare operates Select Health Plan and provides primary, urgent, and outpatient care through MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians (IPA). It also offers the subscription-free "Get Care Now" virtual care suite. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospital, regional recognition in U.S. News & World Report with "high performing" in 46 clinical categories and received a 4.5-star rating in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. Visit memorialcare.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE MemorialCare