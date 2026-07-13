MemorialCare Requests Correction to Inaccurate Employment Information Published in Recent News Story

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MemorialCare

Jul 13, 2026, 18:32 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fox News Digital article published on July 13, 2026, identified Robert Acuna-Bagshaw as a current employee of MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. Mr. Acuna-Bagshaw has not been employed by MemorialCare since July 2025.

MemorialCare has contacted Fox News Digital and respectfully requests that they, and any other news organization that has republished the story, update the article to disassociate Mr. Acuna-Bagshaw from MemorialCare to ensure the story is accurate.

MemorialCare remains committed to ensuring accurate information is available to the public and appreciates the publication's attention to this correction.

About MemorialCare
MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals: Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and a full-service children's & women's hospital—Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Research Program. MemorialCare operates Select Health Plan and provides primary, urgent, and outpatient care through MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians (IPA). It also offers the subscription-free "Get Care Now" virtual care suite. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospital, regional recognition in U.S. News & World Report with "high performing" in 46 clinical categories and received a 4.5-star rating in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. Visit memorialcare.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare

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