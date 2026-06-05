AVIA Recognizes MemorialCare for Outstanding Innovation in Digital Transformation for the Third Year in a Row

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIA, the leading digital transformation partner in healthcare, today announced that MemorialCare was recognized for their outstanding use of Ambient Documentation at their 2026 annual awards for the third year in a row. The AVIAwards program honors health systems at the forefront of leveraging digital capabilities to enhance operational efficiency, optimize care delivery, and improve patient engagement.

"At MemorialCare, digital transformation is about continually evolving how we connect patients to care—making each interaction more intuitive, efficient, and personalized," said Anne LaNova, executive director, Digital Consumer Experience, MemorialCare. "Being recognized alongside leading health systems nationwide underscores the progress we've made and reflects the strong collaboration across our teams to enhance access and elevate the overall patient experience."

Recipients were selected based on the results of the AVIA State of Digital Transformation Report, which uses self-reported data from health systems to evaluate digital health adoption and impact over the 2025 calendar year. The awards recognize organizations demonstrating significant progress and measurable outcomes in digital health transformation.

MemorialCare, a leading nonprofit health system serving Orange and Los Angeles Counties, was recognized with their award for the third consecutive year, demonstrating their high percentage of ambulatory visits notated using Ambient Clinical Documentation as well as their high percentage of providers using Ambient Clinical Documentation for ambulatory visits.

"The AVIAwards highlight the meaningful progress health systems are making through digital innovation," said Ashley Allen, chief customer officer, AVIA. "We're proud to recognize leaders like MemorialCare, whose sustained efforts demonstrate how digital strategies can drive real improvements in both operations and clinical care."

The AVIAwards were announced at the AVIA Digital Innovation Leaders Forum in Chicago. Learn more about how MemorialCare is expanding access to care.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals: Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and a full-service children's & women's hospital—Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Research Program. MemorialCare operates Select Health Plan and provides primary, urgent, and outpatient care through MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians (IPA). It also offers the subscription-free "Get Care Now" virtual care suite. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospital, regional recognition in U.S. News & World Report with "high performing" in 46 clinical categories and received a 4.5-star rating in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. Visit memorialcare.org.

About AVIA

Trusted by more than 80 health systems, AVIA is the nation's leading digital and operational transformation partner for health systems. By combining peer-driven insights through our platform, along with provider-driven insights and independent market analysis, we help systems reduce costs, improve care delivery, and future-proof operations. Our Network bridges visionary providers and digital health companies to accelerate measurable impact through collaboration. Learn more about AVIA at aviahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MemorialCare