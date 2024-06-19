MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Amandeep Bhalla, M.D. Named One of Newsweek's 150 Best Orthopedic Surgeons in the Nation

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amandeep Bhalla, Medical Director of the Spine Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, was named one of the 150 doctors listed as the 2024 America's Best Spine Surgeons by Newsweek.

"We are proud to congratulate Dr. Bhalla for being recognized among the top 150 spine surgeons in the nation," said Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "This prestigious ranking highlights Dr. Bhalla's commitment to his patients, his skill, and his dedication to providing the highest quality of care. This recognition is a testament to his expertise in the field and his persistent pursuit of medical excellence."

Newsweek partnered with Statista, a comprehensive statistic platform, to launch the annual America's Best Spine Surgeons ranking list, aiming to guide those suffering from chronic back pain to help them find quality specialized care. The Newsweek ranking of the top 150 spine surgeons was based on Medicare data, an online survey of more than 30,000 medical experts, quality-of-care ratings by peers of each spine surgeon and their American Board of Orthopedic Surgery certifications. The list consists of surgeons from the 20 states with the highest numbers of practicing physicians.

"It is a tremendous honor and deeply humbling to be acknowledged among the best spine surgeons in the nation by Newsweek," said Dr. Bhalla. "This recognition is important to me as it was based on the opinions of my medical peers and colleagues. I go to work every day with my patients' best interests at the heart of what I do. I know how important it is to maintain trust among my patients and peers, and it is my true north in how I approach all clinical encounters."

The Spine Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center was recognized by Blue Shield as a 2023 Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery. The Spine Center offers elective surgical procedures for patients suffering from spine injuries and spine disorders. With its extensive pre-operative education, patients feel confident about their upcoming surgery. The Spine Center's surgeons are highly-trained in the latest complex spine surgery techniques and procedures, with some also trained in the latest spine surgery technology on the market, ExcelsiusGPS®.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. At the forefront of specialized care, research, and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced healthcare technologies, including pioneering surgical systems like – ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS®. Recognized among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals, Long Beach Medical Center is recognized as "Best Hospital" for OBGYN and Orthopedics and ranked regionally in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With premier centers dedicated to cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurosciences, and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

SOURCE Long Beach Memorial