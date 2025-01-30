MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Becomes First in California to Adopt Stryker's New Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software

Advanced surgical planning and navigation technology enhances precision and expands options for spine surgery, cutting down the length of surgery, which improves patient outcomes

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is the first in the California to adopt Stryker's Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software. This system revolutionizes spinal surgery by enabling precise, computer-assisted navigation for both open and minimally invasive spine procedures. By integrating optical tracking capabilities, sophisticated algorithms, and advanced instrumentation, the Q Guidance System significantly enhances surgical planning and execution, offering spine surgeons unmatched accuracy and efficiency.

"The Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software truly streamlines every aspect of spine surgery, from preoperative planning to intraoperative execution," says Brandon Ortega, M.D., spine surgeon, MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "This technology not only improves precision but also provides Long Beach Medical Center with customization capabilities that are needed to optimize outcomes for our patients."

The Q Guidance System's advanced proprietary camera provides surgeons exceptional speed and flexibility, offering multiple tracking options, including full-spectrum active and passive hybrid optical tracking. This technology enables the calibration and registration of surgical instruments in under two seconds, saving valuable time in the operating room. The accompanying Spine Guidance Software further enhances efficiency with an intuitive, modern interface. Its customizable dashboards allow surgeons to tailor the system to their workflow preferences, ensuring a seamless and optimized surgical experience.

"The Q Guidance System is a powerful tool that delivers the reliability and scalability needed for a wide range of spine procedures," says Dr. Ortega. "When used with the Airo TruCT scanner, the Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software can help simplify our intraoperative decision-making with its suggestion-based platform. Its intuitive and customizable software enables us to configure the system to fit our preferences."

Stryker's Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software represents a significant advancement in spine surgery technology. It offers surgeons the ability to personalize their approach, integrating advanced planning tools, gesture recognition, and compatibility with multiple spine screw systems. These features, combined with the flexibility of customizable settings and an array of surgical instruments, allow surgeons to tailor the system to meet the unique demands of each procedure.

By adopting this groundbreaking technology, Long Beach Medical Center reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest level of care for patients requiring spine surgery. Long Beach Medical Center has been rated a High Performing Hospital in Spinal Fusion and a Best Regional Hosptial by U.S. News & World Report.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

About Stryker:

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

