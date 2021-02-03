MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Named America's 100 Best by Healthgrades

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center received multiple recognitions from Healthgrades including being named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for spine and prostate surgeries. Hospitals designated as America's Best Hospitals by Healthgrades deliver better outcomes than 95 percent of hospitals in the nation and demonstrate exceptional quality care.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and additional analysis outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

"We are proud to be recognized by Healthgrades as a top hospital, backed by our superior outcomes, that supports the community of Long Beach, North Orange County and the South Bay," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "This recognition validates our mission and efforts to provide our community with the best and safest care possible."

Long Beach Medical Center is also 5-star rated by Healthgrades in the following treatments and procedures: treatment of sepsis; pacemaker procedures; back surgery; total knee replacement; total hip replacement; transurethral prostrate resection surgery and esophageal/stomach surgery. This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals, like Long Beach Medical Center, that receive a 5-star rating have a lower risk of dying and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay then if they were treated at hospitals receiving a

1-star rating for that procedure or condition. From 2017 through 2019, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,785 lives could potentially have been saved and complications in 148,681 patients could potentially have been avoided.1

"Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. "When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in Long Beach Medical Center for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes."

View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center has an outstanding record of innovation and medical advances, along with numerous accolades. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 8 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. At Healthgrades, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their provider of choice. With our scheduling solutions and advanced analytics applications, we help our health system and life sciences clients cultivate new patient relationships, improve patient access, and build customer loyalty. At Healthgrades, better health gets a head start.

*Availability of state data is subject to yearly changes due to data release timeframes and adoption of new regulations and laws.

**Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of all-payer data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all-payer data was made available.

____________________ 1 Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2016 through 2018.

###

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center

Related Links

https://www.memorialcare.org/locations/long-beach-medical-center

