MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Named Newsweek's America's Best Hospitals in Cancer, Neurology, Orthopedics

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center named in Newsweek's 2024 America's Best Hospitals rankings in three categories: America's Best Neurological Hospitals 2024, America's Best Cancer Hospitals 2024, and America's Best Orthopedic Hospitals 2024.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Newsweek as America's Best Hospitals in three of our leading specialties," said Blair Kent, CEO, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "This recognition underscores our commitment to our community to bring the very best programmatic protocols, technology, and trained staff to ensure we can deliver top-quality healthcare with outstanding patient outcomes."

These prestigious awards are presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2024 America's Best Hospitals rankings recognize the leading hospitals in the U.S. across various specialties, highlighting their excellence in patient care and notable treatments. The underlying data analysis is based on four data sources:

Nationwide Online Survey: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers were asked to recommend leading hospitals in their respective fields, with the survey promoted on newsweek.com. Hospital Quality Metrics: Objective hospital quality metrics were analyzed, focusing on indicators relevant to neurological, oncology, and orthopedic care. Patient Experience Surveys: Surveys assessing patient experiences during hospitalization. Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey: Voluntary surveys to evaluate the extent of PROMs implementation, audits, and data reporting in each hospital's care practice.

Statista Inc. publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Statista:

Statista is one of the world's leading companies for statistical and market data, empowering people globally to make fact-based decisions. With an extensive database of over 1.5 million statistics on more than 80,000 topics, statista.com provides high-quality, reliable, and relevant data for international businesses, governments, research, and educational institutions. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs more than 1,400 people at 13 locations worldwide.

SOURCE Long Beach Memorial