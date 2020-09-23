MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Recognized as World's Best Hospital by Newsweek

Long Beach Medicl Center ranked No. 94 on the 2020 list out of nearly 300 hospitals in the United States and No. 14 out of more than 30 California hospitals.

"Long Beach Medical Center's recognition as one of Newsweek's world's best hospitals reflects our teams' expertise and dedication to providing advanced care to our patients and families," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "Our employees always work their hardest to ensure our patients are treated with outstanding clinical care and the utmost compassion. Even throughout this pandemic, I'm in awe of our employees' resilience. Their dedication to excellent patient care never wavered in the face of adversity."

Hospitals were selected based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient survey experience results and various medical performance indicators. For the recommendations, Statista invited tens of thousands of doctors, hospital managers and other health care professionals to participate in an online survey. More than 70,000 medical experts in 21 different countries were invited to participate in the international survey from September to November 2019.

Newsweek developed this complex methodology to ensure quality and validity to rank the leading hospitals in 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Australia and Brazil.

To view the complete list of Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals, visit newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2020/united-states .

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center has an outstanding record of innovation and medical advances, along with numerous accolades. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 8 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report, and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

