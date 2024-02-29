MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Recognized as World's Best Hospital by Newsweek for Sixth Year in a Row

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has achieved a ranking on Newsweek's 2024 list of World's Best Hospitals. Long Beach Medical Center ranked in the top 100 hospitals nationwide, the top 15 hospitals statewide, and the top five hospitals in the region, and is the only hospital in the greater Long Beach region, including Lakewood and Los Alamitos, to be recognized as World's Best.

"Long Beach Medical Center's illustrious history, with strong ties to the community, and our exceptional specialties and renowned specialists, has set us apart from other community hospitals," says Blair Kent, CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "This recognition further solidifies Long Beach Medical Center's commitment to health care excellence, led by world-renowned physician specialists."

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, this award honors hospitals that are at the forefront of adapting to new challenges and providing high-quality patient care. This recognition attests to the innovative treatments and care that the teams at Long Beach Medical Center provide to Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Newsweek and Statista Inc. developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Recommendations from Medical Experts: Online survey among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals, and hospital managers in 30 countries

Results from Patient Surveys: Survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization

Hospital Quality Metrics: Medical indicators e.g., data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and waiting times.

: Medical indicators e.g., data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and waiting times. PROMs Implementation Survey: Optional online survey on the implementation and use of PROMs in hospitals.

The World's Best Hospitals 2024 ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, India, Spain, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Israel, Singapore. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability. Major changes were made in this year's edition. A global board of renowned experts supports the continuous development of the methodology.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

