MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians Honored by SCAN Health Plan for Advancing Senior Health

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians, both part of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, have been recognized by SCAN Health Plan as top-performing medical groups in its provider network for 2025 with a 5-star rating. This prestigious honor was announced at SCAN's Annual Quality Symposium, highlighting MemorialCare's exceptional commitment to helping seniors live healthier, more independent lives through high-quality, patient-centered care.

"Receiving SCAN Health Plan's award highlights the strength of our approach—delivering the right care at the right time, at the right cost," said Michael Marshall, M.D., chief executive officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "Seniors make up nearly 20% of Southern California's population, and this recognition affirms our commitment to coordinated, evidence-based care that improves outcomes and supports quality of life for seniors."

MemorialCare stands out in a competitive landscape by earning 5-star quality ratings and driving initiatives that significantly improve the senior patient experience across Orange and Los Angeles counties. Through comprehensive care coordination, proactive preventive programs, and streamlined access to a broad network of providers, MemorialCare Medical Foundation delivers measurable results—helping seniors manage chronic conditions, complete essential screenings, and navigate care with confidence.

These efforts, evaluated against Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Medicare Advantage Star Rating System metrics—including preventive care, chronic condition management, and member experience—have led to healthier outcomes and empowered thousands of older adults to remain active and independent. With more than 460,000 seniors in Orange County and 1.45 million in Los Angeles County, MemorialCare's leadership and commitment to high-value, patient-centered care meeting rigorous national standards continue to make a meaningful impact on the communities it serves.

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. By partnering with high-performing medical groups like MemorialCare, SCAN ensures that older adults receive preventive care, effective management of chronic conditions, and a positive healthcare experience—all essential for helping seniors thrive. Recognition from SCAN reflects MemorialCare's alignment with these rigorous standards and its shared commitment to advancing the health and well-being of seniors.

"We're proud to honor our top performing provider partners for their dedication to high-quality care and their shared commitment to delivering an excellent healthcare experience," said Annie Low, chief quality officer, SCAN Health Plan. "Together, we're able to support healthier, more independent lives for the seniors we serve."

About MemorialCare Medical Foundation:

MemorialCare Medical Foundation includes MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians, both part of MemorialCare, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit integrated healthcare system. MemorialCare Medical Group provides comprehensive primary, specialty, and ancillary care, including lab, radiology, urgent care, and 24/7 virtual care—at locations across Orange and Los Angeles counties. MemorialCare Independent Physicians, formerly Greater Newport Physicians MemorialCare, has grown over four decades to serve South Los Angeles and Central and South Orange County with a network of over 150 primary care physicians and 1,100 specialists, offering 24/7 care access and connections to nationally recognized hospitals. MemorialCare Independent Physicians has earned No. 1 in Access to Care and 5 out of 5 stars for overall patient experience from the California Office of the Patient Advocate, and 4.5 stars for Medicare by the Integrated Healthcare Association. Both groups have received 4.5-star ratings in the AMP Medicare Advantage program and have been named top medical groups by the Orange County Register.

About SCAN Health Plan:

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 285,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. Founded in 1977, SCAN is dedicated to helping seniors live healthy, independent lives by providing access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. SCAN partners with top-performing medical groups to deliver coordinated care focused on prevention, chronic condition management, and member satisfaction. Through its innovative programs and commitment to equity, SCAN continues to be a leader in improving health outcomes for older adults.

