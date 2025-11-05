MemorialCare Medical Group Appoints Four New Medical Directors to Expand Access to Care, Improve Quality

Expansion of specialty and primary care leadership will advance integrated, value-based care, resulting in patients receiving the right care, at the right time, at the right cost.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group has appointed four accomplished physicians as Medical Directors: Rachael Lopez, M.D., Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Irina Sachelarie, M.D., Medical Director of Hematology-Oncology; Babak Firoozi, M.D., Medical Director of Gastroenterology; and Susan Lee, D.O., Medical Director of Risk Adjustment. In these roles, they will lead initiatives to improve care coordination, standardize clinical protocols, and support physician engagement, advancing clinical excellence and helping ensure patients receive consistent, high-quality care across MemorialCare.

"We recognized the need for even stronger physician leadership within our specialty programs to better align clinical strategy with the day-to-day realities of patient care," said Kenneth Wilkens, M.D., Senior Medical Director, MemorialCare Medical Group. "By appointing medical directors who are deeply engaged in their fields, we're creating a structure that supports collaboration, consistency and innovation, ultimately improving the experience and outcomes for our patients."

As MemorialCare continues to expand its efforts in value-based care, these leadership roles ensure that the organization remains at the forefront of delivering not only the best patient outcomes but also improving the efficiency and accessibility of care. The new medical directors will guide key areas of specialty, driving MemorialCare's mission of providing superior care that puts the patient's well-being first.

Irina Sachelarie, M.D., an expert in Hematology-Oncology, has been appointed Medical Director of MemorialCare Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Medical Group. Dr. Sachelarie joined MemorialCare Medical Group in January 2023 and has since been a leader in providing compassionate and evidence-based care. In her new role, Dr. Sachelarie will focus on enhancing patient outcomes and guiding research and education initiatives in oncology.

Rachael Lopez, M.D., a board-certified OB-GYN, has been appointed Medical Director for Women's Services at MemorialCare Medical Group. Since joining the organization in 2019, she has earned recognition for her compassionate, patient-centered approach to obstetrics and gynecology. In her new role, Dr. Lopez will lead initiatives to advance women's health care across the system, overseeing OB-GYN services and working to expand access to personalized, culturally sensitive care for women at every stage of life. Her focus is on ensuring that programs remain clinically excellent while being deeply responsive to the diverse needs of the communities MemorialCare serves.

Babak Firoozi, M.D., a gastroenterologist with expertise in a wide range of procedures such as capsule endoscopy and colonoscopy, will begin his role as Medical Director of Gastroenterology at MemorialCare Medical Group. Dr. Firoozi, who joined MemorialCare in 2023, will lead the development and growth of the gastroenterology program, focusing on innovative care and clinical advancements.

Susan Lee, D.O., a family medicine physician, has been appointed as Risk Adjustment Medical Director for MemorialCare Medical Group. Dr. Lee, who has been with MemorialCare since 2019, will lead efforts to improve provider strategies, enhance care coordination, and strengthen systems that drive value-based care within the organization.

"At MemorialCare Medical Group, advancing value-based primary care is at the heart of everything we do," said Tanya Dansky, M.D., Senior Medical Director, MemorialCare Medical Group. "These new medical directors bring diverse perspectives and deep experience that will enhance our ability to deliver coordinated, patient-centered care. Their leadership will be key to advancing our primary care strategy—improving continuity, promoting prevention and driving better outcomes for every individual and family we care for."

