MemorialCare Opens New Rancho Mission Viejo Health Center

In partnership with MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center and MemorialCare Medical Group , the new facility has a wide range of primary care physicians and services. Providers include family medicine physicians, pediatricians, obstetricians & gynecologists, sports medicine specialists and other specialty physicians, nurses, medical assistants and support personnel. Adding to the one-stop concept are on-site X-ray, laboratory services, advanced 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and more offerings in the future. With hours beginning at 8am, some evening hours and an Urgent Care Center nearby, it is easily accessible and convenient for those living and working in South Orange County communities.

"Rancho Mission Viejo and MemorialCare share a passion for achieving, sustaining and improving the quality of life and health—that's why we're proud to be the exclusive medical provider for this incredible community," explains Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. "We're excited to open this state-of-the-art, custom designed health center capable of providing comprehensive medical care all under one roof."

"MemorialCare's new health center is the foundation of community health for the active, growing and exciting Rancho Mission Viejo community," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback and Orange Coast Medical Centers. "The new health center is a perfect fit for all ages with wide ranges of healthcare needs. If patients require hospital care, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center's exceptional team of clinicians and support staff are just a short distance away."

To support an active, outdoor lifestyle favored by residents, MemorialCare is partnering with Ranch Life community association to offer community events and health seminars on topics like diet, exercise and preconception planning.

"Physicians at MemorialCare Medical Group are dedicated to delivering the highest quality, most easily accessible care to our patients," says Ian Bare, M.D., Medical Director, Rancho Mission Viejo Health Center. "Our goal is to be the preferred provider for families of all South County--Rancho Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita and every city throughout the region—where MemorialCare has numerous community physician practices, outpatient surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, dialysis and other healthcare services."

For details about Rancho Mission Viejo Health Center, visit www.memorialcare.org/rmv or call 877-MYMEMCARE (696-3622) for an appointment. To schedule a mammogram, call 949-452-7200.

For details on MemorialCare's San Juan Capistrano Urgent Care Center at 31001 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 200—just three miles from Rancho Mission Viejo Health Center—visit www.memorialcare.org/sjc or call 877-MYMEMCARE (696-3622). Urgent care is open weekdays 9am to 9pm, weekends 9am to 5pm and holidays 9am to 5pm. Patients can view wait times and skip the wait by reserving appointments online at www.memorialcare.org/urgentcare.

MemorialCare Medical Group includes 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, select specialists, surgery and urgent care caring for patients of all ages throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. MemorialCare Medical Group is continually honored among California's Top Performing Medical Groups by Integrated Healthcare Association's Patient Assessment Survey, ranking in the 98th percentile, top three in California and consecutively named among Orange County Register Best of Orange County-Medical Groups and Top Workplaces. Visit memorialcare.org/medicalgroup or call 1-877-MYMEMCARE (696-3622).

Saddleback Medical Center, listed #45 nationally in orthopedic surgery by U.S. News & World Report, achieved high performance rankings for Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery and Urology. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. Visit www.memorialcare.org/saddleback.

MemorialCare, listed among the nation's Best Health Systems and Best Workplaces, has over 200 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; Seaside Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Visit memorialcare.org.

