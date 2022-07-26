MemorialCare Recognized By U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Hospitals 43 Times

Additionally, MemorialCare's received three more accolades when its hospitals that provide maternity services— Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach , Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center —were each earlier recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care when U.S. News & World Report published its first list of Best Maternity Hospital – bringing the total to 43.

Each MemorialCare adult hospital received numerous high performance rankings for Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. These ratings recognize care that is significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. It is designed to assist patients and physicians make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

In addition to being selected again for Best U.S. Hospital in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Long Beach Medical Center received high performance rankings for Cancer, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Urology, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Surgery, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Kidney Failure, Pneumonia and Stroke—ranking it among top five hospitals in Los Angeles County, highest in Greater Long Beach and top 15 hospitals in California.

Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley earned high performance rankings in Cancer, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia.

Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Woods received high performing rankings in Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Back Surgery/Spinal Fusion, Stroke, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia.

"These significant achievements are a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers who continually strive to deliver the most advanced, highest quality health services for Southern Californians," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, MemorialCare.

Long Beach Medical Center is also frequently recognized on Newsweek's lists of World's Best Hospitals, America's Top 100 Hospitals and Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. It received Healthgrades' Excellence Award in Joint Replacement, plus multiple recognitions across various specialties and 5-Star Awards in Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Back and Neck Surgery, Pacemaker Procedures and Treatment Of Sepsis and Pancreatitis. It earned American Heart and Stroke Associations Gold Plus Achievement Awards, Get With The Guidelines® Stroke GOLD PLUS and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement and multiple Top Hospital newspaper readership awards.

"Continued national and regional awards and recognition demonstrate that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently achieving high levels of excellence," says John Bishop, CEO, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital . "We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments."

Orange Coast Medical Center for five consecutive years has ranked as the #1 Best Orange County Hospital by readers of Orange County Register—one of the nation's most prominent newspapers. The Register also selected Orange Coast Medical Center as a Top Workplace. Healthgrades honors include an Excellence Award in Cardiac Surgery and 5-Star Awards in Coronary Bypass Surgery, Treatment of Heart Attack, Total Knee Replacement, Hip Fracture Treatment and Treatment of Sepsis. It received a Diagnostic Imaging and Lung Cancer Screening Centers of Excellence award and an American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Award.

Saddleback Medical Center is consecutively voted among Orange County's Best Hospitals by Orange County Register and receive its Top Workplace honors. It earned Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals honors for Gastrointestinal Care; General Surgery, Pulmonary Care and Gastrointestinal Care Excellence honors; and 5-Star Awards in Valve Surgery and Heart Failure Treatment. It received four consecutive Leapfrog Hospital Safety "A" Grades, was among the nation's first hospitals to receive both Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation and be recognized as an Age Friendly Health System—Committed to Care Excellence Hospital.

"We are enormously grateful to be recognized for the extraordinary care provided by our exceptional MemorialCare team members," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers. "They are truly an inspiration, and their commitment and compassion towards our patients, our communities and each other never wavers."

One of the nation's 10 largest children's hospitals and only Los Angeles or Orange County hospital with children's and maternity care under one roof, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital continues receiving accolades. Known for successful management of asthma, neuromuscular weakness disorders and cystic fibrosis, it is among few U.S. free-standing children's hospitals with Disease Specific Certification in Pediatric Asthma. Considered one of the safest places to have a baby, among the nation's largest and most recognized neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and for advances in pediatric cancer care, cardiology and orthopedics, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital together represent two of the West's largest hospital campuses.

MemorialCare, nationally recognized pioneer in evidence-based medicine and high-value health care, has over 225 care locations. These include top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Programs, MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous convenient, cost-effective outpatient surgery, medical imaging, physical therapy, breast health, dialysis, urgent care and comprehensive primary care and specialty care health centers throughout Southern California. MemorialCare's many honors include Best U.S. Health Care Systems, Best Places to Work, Top Performing Medical Groups, selection by readers and editors of eight regional newspapers as Best Hospitals and Best Medical Groups; and Magnet recognition for all its hospitals—the highest honor for nursing excellence. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Health System