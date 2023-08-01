MemorialCare Recognized By U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospital Rankings 48 Times

To determine rankings, U.S. News evaluated hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Only 12% of those earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Each MemorialCare adult hospital received numerous High Performance rankings for Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. These ratings recognize care that it is significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. It is designed to assist patients and physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

"These remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers who continually strive to deliver the most advanced, highest quality health services for Southern Californians," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, MemorialCare.

Long Beach Medical Center:

In addition to being selected again for Best U.S. Hospital in Obstetrics & Gynecology, this year Long Beach Medical Center was back to being recognized as a Best U.S. Hospital in Orthopedics. The medical center scored high performance rankings for Cancer, Colon Cancer Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Diabetes, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Heart Attack, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Surgery & Pulmonology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pneumonia and Stroke—ranking it among the top 6 hospitals in all of Los Angeles and Orange counties. It is the highest ranking hospital in Greater Long Beach, and among the top 12 ranked hospitals in California, rating it among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals.

"Continued national and regional awards and recognition for these impressive achievements demonstrate that we never lose sight of the needs of our patients while consistently reaching high levels of excellence," says Blair Kent, CEO, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "We take enormous pride in these remarkable accomplishments."

Orange Coast Medical Center:

Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley received high performance rankings in Colon Cancer Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Geriatrics, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Lung Surgery & Pulmonology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pneumonia, Stroke and Urology, ranking among the Top 5 Hospitals in Orange County and Top 22 Hospitals in California, making it in the top 5.9% of all California acute care hospitals.

Saddleback Medical Center:

Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Woods received high performing rankings in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Attack, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, Spinal Fusion, Stroke and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and ranked among the top 8 hospitals in Orange County and in the top 9.7% of all California acute care hospitals.

"We are enormously grateful to be recognized for the extraordinary care provided by our exceptional Saddleback and Orange Coast team members," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers. "They are truly an inspiration, and their commitment and compassion towards our patients, our communities and each other never wavers."

Recently MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach also received a national ranking from U.S. News & World Report for Pediatric Pulmonology and Lung Surgery. Additionally, MemorialCare received three more accolades when its hospitals that provide maternity services—Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center—were each recognized again as High Performing in Maternity Care when U.S. News & World Report published its list of Best Maternity Hospital – bringing the U.S News & World Report total to 48 accolades.

In addition to top rankings by U.S. News & World Report, each MemorialCare hospital has received numerous other accolades. One recent example is that its three adult hospitals received nearly 50 awards from Healthgrades which evaluates hospital quality for conditions and procedures based solely on clinical outcomes.

Long Beach Medical Center is frequently listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals. Its Healthgrades 2023 Awards include America's 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery; Excellence Award for Top 10% in Joint Replacement and Prostate Surgery; and Five-Star rankings for Treatment of Heart Failure, Pacemaker Procedures, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Back Surgery, Cranial Neurosurgery and Treatment of Stroke, Bowel Obstruction, Sepsis and Respiratory Failure—many earned consecutive years. It received the American Heart and Stroke Associations Get With The Guidelines® Stroke GOLD PLUS Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement and multiple top readership awards for Best Hospital and Best Cancer Treatment Center from Press-Telegram, Beachcomber, Gazette and other news outlets. MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center was ranked among the best Los Angeles County hospitals for amount of time getting patients to the Emergency Department to receive care to open a blocked coronary artery caused by a heart attack. It is also a Joint Commission Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, Designated Heart Attack and Stroke Receiving Center.

Orange Coast Medical Center has been ranked as the No. 1 Best Orange County Hospital for six consecutive years and for nine successive years has appeared among the top three hospitals by readers of the Orange County Register—one of the nation's most prominent newspapers. The Register also consistently selects Orange Coast as a Top Workplace. Orange Coast also received a Diagnostic Imaging and Lung Cancer Screening Centers of Excellence award and an American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Award. Orange Coast's Healthgrades 2023 Awards include Five-Star honors for Coronary Bypass Surgery, Heart Attack, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture Treatment and Treatment for Sepsis with many of these accolades gained over multiple years.

Saddleback Medical Center is consecutively voted among Orange County's Best Hospitals and Top Workplace by the Register. It earned Healthgrades 2023 America's 250 Best Hospitals; Top 100 for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery; Top 5% for Overall Gastrointestinal Services, Gastrointestinal Medical Treatment and Gastrointestinal Surgery; and Top 10% for Overall Pulmonary and Gastrointestinal Services, Gastrointestinal Surgery and Gastrointestinal Medical Treatment; and Care Excellence Awards for Pulmonary Care, Gastrointestinal Care, Critical Care and Gastrointestinal Surgeries. Five-Star honors are for Coronary Bypass Surgery, Treatment of Heart Attack, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Spinal Fusion Surgery, Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gallbladder Removal Surgery and Treatment of Hip Fracture, Sepsis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Bowel Obstruction, Gastrointestinal Bleed, Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure. It received six consecutive Leapfrog Hospital Safety "A" Grades, Thrombectomy Stroke Center Certification, Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation and is an Age Friendly Health System - Committed to Care Excellence Hospital.

One of the nation's 10 largest children's hospitals and only Los Angeles or Orange County hospital with children's and maternity care under one roof, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital continues receiving accolades. Known for successful management of asthma, neuromuscular weakness disorders, HIV and cystic fibrosis, it is among few U.S. free-standing children's hospitals with The Joint Commission recognition as Asthma Center of Excellence and received Press Ganey Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award. The County of Los Angeles Emergency Medical Services Agency named it an EMS Pediatric Medical Center. Considered one of the safest places to have a baby, among the nation's largest, most recognized and pioneering neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and perinatology programs and for advances in pediatric cancer care, cardiology and orthopedics, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital together represent two of the West's largest hospital campuses.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare, nationally recognized pioneer in evidence-based medicine and high-value health care, has over 225 care locations, including top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Programs, MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous convenient, cost-effective outpatient surgery, medical imaging, physical therapy, breast health, dialysis, urgent care and comprehensive primary care and specialty care health centers throughout Southern California. MemorialCare's many honors include Best U.S. Health Care Systems, Best Places to Work, Best Accountable Care Organization, selection by readers and editors of eight regional newspapers as Best Hospitals, Urgent Care Centers and Medical Groups; and Magnet recognition for all its hospitals—the highest honor for nursing excellence. MemorialCare Medical Group continues to be among the nation's Top Performing Medical Groups receiving multiple state and national honors from leading organizations as well as being recognized among the best in numerous media readership polls. All MemorialCare hospitals providing maternity care received California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative Super Star Award. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Health System

