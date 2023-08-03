MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute at Long Beach Medical Center Awarded Exemplary Three-Year CARF Accreditation Seventh Time in a Row

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), now known as CARF International, announced that the MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute at Long Beach Medical Center has once again been accredited for a period of three years for its inpatient rehabilitation program – the seventh time in a row.

The MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute received this accreditation in recognition of its commitment to quality improvement, focusing on the unique needs of each patient, and monitoring the results of services. Service providers who are granted this accreditation are proven leaders in improving the quality of their services, demonstrating value, and meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards.

"The MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute at Long Beach Medical Center's mission is to help patients recover from acute neurological conditions, traumatic injuries or debilitating illnesses and regain quality of life and independence," says Jason R. Koh, D.O., co-medical director, MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "This accreditation is a demonstration of our care team's dedication to quality improvement and constant focus on delivering the best patient and family centered care."

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. The MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

"Our rehabilitation team has put in great work to make sure our patients receive the highest quality of care to get back to their lives quickly," says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "We are proud that their hard work has not gone unnoticed and is being celebrated."

Rehabilitation centers that are accredited also must submit a quality improvement plan within 90 days of the accreditation outcome. The quality improvement plan outlines actions that have been or will be implemented in response to the areas for improvement detailed in the CARF's report. This step is taken to ensure organizations continue to improve its services and standards to provide quality rehabilitation care for patients.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

About CARF

CARF is an independent, non-profit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org .

