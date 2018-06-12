MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Among Few U.S. Hospitals Earning Prestigious Stroke Center Certification

"With recent advances in endovascular therapies for acute ischemic stroke, it's important to recognize hospitals which can perform this critical intervention safely and effectively and we commend Saddleback Medical Center on this designation," says Edward Jauch, M.D., chair, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Hospital Accreditation Stroke Subcommittee. "This certification helps prehospital providers better understand hospital stroke capabilities and assist in regional EMS triage of stroke patients so patients get to the right hospital for the right treatment."

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. Over 87 percent of ischemic strokes are caused by a clot that cuts off blood flow to a part of the brain. These types of strokes are largely treatable if a patient gets to a hospital that can provide the right treatment in time.

Saddleback Medical Center was evaluated during an onsite review with requirements developed from experts on comprehensive stroke treatment and program management.

Strict guidelines to achieve certification include performing the procedure on a set number of patients and capabilities to perform the procedure 24/7. The hospital's primary neurointerventionists—physicians routinely performing emergency mechanical thrombectomy—also must meet the highest standards of subspecialty training.

"The Joint Commission congratulates MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center on this significant achievement as a preferred location for transporting patients with suspected ischemic stroke," says David Baker, M.D., executive vice president, Division of Health Care Quality Evaluation, The Joint Commission. "Multiple studies have proven EVT treatment effective in saving lives and lowering disability from stroke."

"This is a testament to our remarkable physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff who provide exceptional, compassionate care to stroke patients and their families," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "We're also proud to receive American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and appear on the Stroke Elite Plus Honor Role that recognize our commitment and success to ensuring stroke patients receive treatment that meets nationally accepted, evidence-based standards.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is listed among America's Best Hospitals, Best of Orange County Hospitals, Truven Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Cardiac and Stroke Care Gold Plus and Leapfrog Group's Top "A" Grade for Patient Safety. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, pulmonary, orthopedics, spine, diabetes, neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. It is a Magnet organization, highest honor for nursing excellence. The Women's Hospital at Saddleback Medical Center offers personalized obstetrics, perinatal programs and neonatal intensive care unit. Recent U.S. News & World Report high-performance rankings include heart failure and colon cancer surgery. It is part of MemorialCare with five hospitals, 200 care locations, MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. Visit www.memorialcare.org/saddleback-medical-center and www.memorialcare.org/sbstroke.

American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke by funding innovative research, fighting for public health policies, and providing lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies 21,000 health care organizations and programs.

