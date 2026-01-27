MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Named One of America's 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for a Fourth Year in a Row

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center's exceptional clinical performance places the organization in

the top 5% of hospitals nationwide

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center announced today that it is one of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2026, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the No. 1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects Saddleback Medical Center's commitment to clinical excellence and exceptional patient care putting the organization in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance for the fourth year in a row.

"We are incredibly proud to earn this national distinction, and it's crucial we keep this level of consistency for the community we serve," says Shela Kaneshiro, RN, MSN, NE-CE, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "We remain committed to strengthening performance measures and upholding the highest quality standards to give every patient the greatest opportunity for an excellent outcome."

In addition to this recognition for overall clinical care, Saddleback Medical Center is the recipient of numerous accolades related to its exceptional patient outcomes in key service areas, including Gastrointestinal Care, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Critical Care, Heart Failure, Heart Attack, Stroke, COPD, Hip Fracture Treatment, Colorectal Surgeries, Treatment of GI Bleed, Treatment of Bowel Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal Surgery, Respiratory Failure and Sepsis and Diabetic Hospitalizations. These achievements further underscore the organization's dedication to clinical excellence, placing Saddleback Medical Center among the upper echelon of hospitals nationwide.

Saddleback Medical Center's achievement is based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2026, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Healthgrades' analysis found that outcomes vary widely between the nation's highest- and lowest-performing facilities—and the gap is getting bigger. In fact, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to America's 250 Best, on average, 211,370 lives could have been saved during the 2022-2024 study period. These findings illustrate the importance of choosing a facility with an established record of superior clinical outcomes.

"This year's America's Best Hospitals list gives patients a clearer picture of where high-quality care is delivered most consistently," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "Patients can feel confident in their decision to seek care at Saddleback Medical Center, an organization that is setting the standard for clinical excellence nationwide."

With care variation on the rise, consumers must find and select a top-rated hospital to maximize their chances of a successful outcome. Consumers can visit Healthgrades' America's Best Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies the national leaders in clinical excellence.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 America's Best Hospital Awards Methodology.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among Healthgrade's America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback .

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, the largest consumer health and wellness platform. RVOH's audience across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, and Bezzy, touches every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 70 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

