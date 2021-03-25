MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center & Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Stay CNOR® Strong for Sixth Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach have earned the CNOR® Strong designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI) for the sixth consecutive year. The CNOR Strong designation is given to hospitals and medical centers having at least 50 percent of its operating room nursing staff CNOR certified, and provides programs that reward and recognize its certified nurses.

The CNOR certification program is for perioperative (surgical) nurses interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills, while providing the highest quality of care to their patients. It is an objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of surgical specialty knowledge, beyond basic nursing preparation and RN licensure.

"It is an honor to be certified as CNOR Strong once, but six years in a row is an even greater achievement," says Tony Garcia, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "We strive to continue to be CNOR Strong for many years to come by taking steps to prepare our nurses for CNOR certification and recertification."

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's provide resources such as study guides and practice tests for perioperative nurses to ensure success when the time comes to take the CNOR certification exam. In addition, experienced nurses often team up to provide support for those working to become CNOR certified by helping them study for the exam. These efforts aided in the hospitals' sixth consecutive CNOR Strong designation.

Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice provides even more empowerment – further advancing a culture of professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes.

"Patient safety and positive surgical outcomes are of the utmost importance to a hospital, and supporting nurses as they exceed expectations to achieve their perioperative nursing certification shows Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's commitment to providing specialized long-term care to patients," says Susan Herman, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, Miller Children's & Women's.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely able to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

About Competency and Credentialing Institute:

Established in 1979, CCI provides the CNOR® and CRNFA® credentials to more than 34,000 registered nurses, making it one of the largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations and the leading certification body for perioperative nurses. The mission of CCI is to lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care and that supports lifelong learning.

For more information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute, visit cc-institute.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach