MemorialCare's Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and MemorialCare Medical Group Voted Best Hospitals and Doctor Groups

The annual competition asks readers to vote for their favorite services and places and is published in Orange County Register's Best of Orange County magazine.

This is the third year Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley ranked first, and sixth consecutive year it appeared among Orange County's top three hospitals. Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills gained the top spot three times and the top two six consecutive years. In the third year of the Medical Group Category, MemorialCare Medical Group with more than 1,600 employed and affiliated physicians in Orange and Los Angeles counties again ranked in the top two as did Edinger Medical Group located on Orange Coast's campus and affiliated with MemorialCare Medical Foundation.

"The MemorialCare family is proud of the tremendous achievements of our 16,000 extraordinary physicians, nurses and other clinicians, support staff, volunteers and donors at Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, MemorialCare Medical Group and throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President & CEO of MemorialCare with over 200 Southland care locations. MemorialCare also includes Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Greater Newport Physicians, Seaside Health Plan, MemorialCare Research Program and numerous ambulatory surgery, imaging, dialysis, urgent care and health centers.

"We are honored to again be voted among the Orange County's two Best Hospitals," says Marcia Manker, CEO, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center. "Everyone at MemorialCare works together to offer exceptional, compassionate and innovative health care to our communities."

"We are very proud Register readers again named us among Orange County's Best Medical Groups for the care we are privileged to provide," says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation "We're grateful to our patients and communities for this special recognition and for continuing to entrust us with their health care."

Orange Coast Medical Center—consistently voted by Orange County Register readers as a Best Orange County Hospital and ranked #1 hospital in 2017, 2018 and 2019—received a large number of U.S. News & World Report "high-performance" rankings, including for Orthopedics, Geriatrics, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery, Knee Replacement, Urology and Nephrology. The hospital has also been widely recognized for its commitment to patient quality and safety by achieving several top "A" grades in The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Scores, considered the gold standard measure for hospital safety.

Saddleback Medical Center received a U.S. News & World Report national ranking of #45 for Best U.S. Orthopedics Hospitals and "high-performance" rankings for Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery and Urology. It ranked among the Top 4 Hospitals in Orange County, Top 12 in Los Angeles and Orange counties and Top 22 in California. Saddleback Medical Center has also been named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and consecutively voted among Orange County's Best Hospitals by readers of the Orange County Register.

One of California's most experienced and respected medical groups, MemorialCare Medical Group has served the community for nearly 60 years and continues to add new health centers, urgent care, and ambulatory surgery, imaging and dialysis centers sis centers to provide greater access and quality care throughout Orange County, Long Beach and surrounding communities. MemorialCare Medical Group continually earns Elite Status from America's Physician Groups and recognition as one of the state's top medical group.

MemorialCare has received numerous honors for its health care organizations, including Best U.S. Health Care Systems, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, Best Places to Work and Magnet Designation, the highest honor for nursing excellence. Visit www.memorialcare.org and www.facebook.com/MemorialCareHealthSystem. Follow us at www.instagram.com/MemorialCare.

