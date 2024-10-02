MemorialCare's Two Long Beach Hospitals Receive ABRET LAB-EEG Accreditations for Exceptional Brain Activity Testing

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABRET – a non-profit credentialing board globally advancing excellence in neurodiagnostics through accreditation and credentialing – recently accredited both MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach's Neurology Center and MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center with a five-year electroencephalogram (EEG) accreditation called the LAB-EEG Accreditation. An EEG is a test detecting the brain's electrical activity and is used for diagnosing brain disorders like epilepsy, assessing seizures, monitoring brain function – especially during surgery – and advancing understanding of the brain.

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital are among only 18 out of 355 hospitals in California to receive this accreditation. They are also two of just seven hospitals with this accreditation in the Los Angeles and Orange County area.

"It is an honor to receive this accreditation from ABRET," says Todd Blake, chief operations officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "This accreditation is a testament to the dedicated work our EEG lab technologists do every day, and I am proud that our two hospitals are among the few hospitals within California with the ABRET accreditation. This is the expectation we set for ourselves so we can be at our best for our patients when they need us most."

Patients looking for quality neurodiagnostic testing can be confident in hospitals with the LAB-EEG Accreditation since this accreditation confirms the lab's high reputation in quality outputs and patient care. Other benefits of receiving these accreditations include confirmation that the lab can produce EEGs interpretable by competent physicians anywhere, enhanced credibility when data is sent outside the institution, and being distinguished from local and regional competitors.

ABRET Neurodiagnostic Credentialing and Accreditation is recognized worldwide as the premier credentialing board for Neurodiagnostic Professionals. The LAB-EEG accreditation is also recognized among the criteria used by the US News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals to assess pediatric neurology and neurosurgery programs.

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach receiving this accreditation shows their commitment to excellence in neurological diagnostics for all ages. Receiving their accreditations highlights their ability to cross-train and cover both pediatric and adult populations; this capability sets both hospitals apart from others.

"ABRET's LAB-EEG program evaluates technical standards, lab policies and procedures, technologist credentialing and continued education, and the overall quality of the laboratory's EEG test output," says Cheryl Plummer, president, ABRET. "Successful accreditation means the EEG Laboratory has met strict standards and is to be recognized as a place where patients and physicians can have confidence in receiving quality EEG testing."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center, with a century of compassionate care across a spectrum of medical and surgical specialties, utilizes cutting-edge technology. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — all under one roof. Their shared campus ensures seamless care for patients of all ages, from newborns to older adults. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

SOURCE MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach