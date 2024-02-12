MemorialCare's Vice President of Clinical Integration Shines Bright in Modern Healthcare's 40 Under 40

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare is proud to announce that Elizabeth "Liz" Acord, vice president of clinical integration, for MemorialCare Cancer Institute was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its 40 Under 40 for 2024. Modern Healthcare's 40 Under 40 recognizes the health care industry's rising stars age 40 and under who contribute to a culture of innovation and help their organizations achieve and exceed financial, operational, and clinical goals.

As vice president of clinical integration at MemorialCare, Acord oversees the system-wide cancer program and spearheads clinical research initiatives. She brings extensive experience building hospital departments, developing innovative programs, and fostering collaboration between health care stakeholders.

"Since Liz joined MemorialCare five years ago, she quickly began executing a new strategic plan to develop a world class community cancer program across all MemorialCare entities," says Dr. David Kim, CEO, MemorialCare Medical Group. "She effectively brings people together and aligned in one mission and vision. And amidst the challenges of the pandemic, she ensured that the cancer program remained operational and continued to enhance and grow its services. She is a natural leader, and I'm so thankful that she has a passion and love for the patients and community she serves."

In 2023, Acord led initiatives to expand services that improve the patient experience and provide innovative treatment options. This included online risk questionnaires, pre-visit check-in tools, and the implementation of Beacon for streamlining treatment planning. She also orchestrated a strategic partnership to leverage machine learning and predictive analytics to increase capacity across infusion centers.

Acord was at the helm of several expansions including the acquisition of Radiation Oncology vaults, the recruitment of skilled breast and plastic surgeons, and the integration of medical and gynecologic oncologists in multiple markets. Her initiatives extended to the growth of the nuclear medicine therapeutics program, the establishment of a robust cancer screening program, the significant expansion of lung cancer navigation, and the implementation of a Tobacco Registry.

With a focus on the well-being of young people in the community, Acord secured a grant to fund the creation and implementation of the Adolescent and Young Adult Survivorship Program. Initiated in 2021, the program was fully realized in 2023, bridging the patient journey from the CoC-accredited pediatric cancer program at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach – the only pediatric cancer program with this designation in California – to the CoC-accredited adult cancer program at the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. Patients now experience a seamless transition for cancer survivorship care as young adults, improving their experience and providing them access to critical clinical trials.

"I am deeply passionate about bridging the gap between cancer treatment in community settings and the clinical research hubs of academic institutions," says Acord. "At MemorialCare, we continuously work to bring these life-saving services to more patients, and to be recognized for these efforts by Modern Healthcare is an honor."

"Our inaugural class of 40 Under 40 demonstrates the wide range of talent needed in health care today and in the years to come," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "They are the rising stars who will propel the industry forward with a focus on innovation, efficiency, affordability and compassion."

The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the February 12 issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/40under40.

