“Memorized” Track From Season 4 Premiere Of “This Is Us” Available Now

"We're thrilled that our song 'Memorized' has resonated with fans of This Is Us and music fans in general. Dan Fogelman and his team cast Blake Stadnick, a legally blind man to play the role of 'Jack Damon,' a blind rockstar in the show. THIS is what inclusion looks like, and what it can achieve. Proud to have worked with my co-writer Taylor Goldsmith and co-producer Alan DeMoss in making this all come to life." - Siddhartha Khosla

"THIS IS US," was created by Dan Fogelman, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, and airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on NBC. The award-winning show chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

"THIS IS US" and its cast have won many top awards, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, an Emmy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for Sterling K. Brown for Best Actor in a Drama Series and three AFI Awards for Program of the Year.

