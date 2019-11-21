Memory Expert Ron White Shares 11 Natural Cures to Brain Fog on His YouTube Channel

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory expert Ron White and founder of Brain Athlete, Inc. has released his personal list of top 11 natural remedies to brain fog. Brain fog is something that can cripple anyone from a child to a senior. It's a feeling of a cloudy head, helplessness and an inability to focus. When someone's job or performance depends on focusing, this can be a productivity killer.

Memory Champion Ron White reveals his 11 personal secrets to beat brain fog.

On his YouTube channel, Ron reveals how he personally beats this mental monster with some simple tips including drinking plenty of water, looking for things in his diet, such as dairy, that may be causing brain fog or adding supplements to his diet such as a B12 supplement.

In this enlightening video, Ron White walks viewers through 11 very simple natural cures anyone can implement to tackle their brain fog once and for all.

In demonstrations of extreme mental clarity, Ron has memorized the names of 300 people he met at a conference and then repeated their names rapid-fire from memory. He's memorized the United States Constitution word for word (4,500 words) and written it out on a wall from memory.

At memory tournaments, he's memorized as many as 155 names in 15 minutes or a deck of cards in only 1 minute and 27 seconds.

In these demonstrations of extreme focusing, he showed that anyone can beat brain fog and achieve tremendous results with their memory. The steps he reveals are simple to implement. To watch the video, check it out here http://brainathlete.info/.

Media Contact:

Ron White

Email: ron@ronwhitetaining.com

Instagram: @brainathlete

Related Images

11-natural-brain-fog-cures.jpg

11 Natural Brain Fog Cures

Memory Champion Ron White reveals his 11 personal secrets to beat brain fog.

Related Links

Memory Expert Ron White

11 Natural Brain Fog Cures

SOURCE Ron White